‘Marriage is scary and dangerous, but I’d marry my wife again’ - Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has described marriage as a challenging commitment that can expose uncomfortable truths about a person's character. However, despite acknowledging its difficulties, he says marrying his wife, Annica, is the best decision he has ever made.

Okyeame Kwame has described marriage as “scary” and “dangerous”, saying it forces couples to confront uncomfortable truths about themselves.

The rapper believes marriage can become a tool for personal growth when partners put aside pride and ego and accept what their relationship reveals about them.

Despite acknowledging its challenges, he says marrying his wife, Annica, is the best decision he has ever made and insists he would choose her again in another lifetime.

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Speaking on Pulse one on one , the award-winning musician said the fears some people have about marriage should not be dismissed, arguing that the institution demands honesty, vulnerability and a willingness to confront personal shortcomings.

Drawing from his own experience, Okyeame Kwame revealed that he got married at 34 and understood why people might feel apprehensive about making such a lifelong commitment.

He said;

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I married at 34, and I would also be afraid of marriage. It's a very terrible thing. It's dangerous. It's like a gift and a curse, you know. So when people are afraid, it's all right for them to be afraid

The rapper explained that marriage creates a unique level of closeness between partners, making it difficult for either person to hide their true character. He likened the relationship to a mirror that reveals aspects of an individual that others may be reluctant to point out.

He explained;

Marriage is that one mirror that you put in front of your face every day that tells you the truth about who you are that everybody else is afraid to tell you

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He added that couples who are willing to put aside pride and ego can use these moments of self-reflection as opportunities for personal growth. In his view, accepting what the relationship reveals about them is essential to becoming better individuals.

Reflecting on his own marriage, Okyeame Kwame spoke warmly about the influence Annica has had on his life, particularly his decisions regarding business and parenting. He described their relationship as one that has transformed his outlook and expressed no regrets about choosing her as his life partner.