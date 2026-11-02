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GPL Roundup: Debibi stun Hearts, defending champions hold Kotoko as Samartex tops table

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:06 - 02 November 2026
Debutants Debibi United pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak on Matchday 9, while FC Samartex defeated Gold Stars 1-0 to move top of the Ghana Premier League table on goal difference.
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Debutants Debibi United handed Hearts of Oak a 1-0 defeat, while FC Samartex beat Gold Stars to move level on points with league leaders Medeama after Matchday Nine.

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READ ALSO: GPL Roundup: Big wins for Kotoko, Hearts and Medeama as title race heats up

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League Matchday 9 produced several surprising results, with Hearts of Oak suffering a 1-0 defeat to debutants Debibi United and Asante Kotoko sharing the spoils with defending champions Medeama SC.

The round of matches, played between Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1, also saw FC Samartex beat Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 to move to 18 points, level with Medeama but top the table.

At Debibi Presby Park, Sarkodie Demetrous scored in the 52nd minute to hand Debibi United a memorable victory over Hearts of Oak. The defeat ended the Phobians' three-match winning run leaving the Phobians 3rd place with 17 points.

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READ ALSO: GPL Matchday 8 Round-Up: Medeama, Hearts of Oak lead as Kotoko draws - Results and table

Medeama secured 2nd place after playing out a 1-1 draw against Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Usman Safianu scored for the visitors before Kotoko captain Musah Hamzarat equalised in the second half.

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Samartex, meanwhile, moved into second place following their 1-0 victory over Gold Stars, with Christian Agyenim Boateng scoring the only goal from the penalty spot.

Aduana FC also returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea, courtesy of a brace from Stephen Amankona.

In other matches, Dreams FC secured their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Basake Holy Stars, while FC AshantiGold 04 came from behind to beat Swedru All Blacks 2-1.

READ ALSO: GPL WK7 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak, Kotoko win as Samartex end Medeama’s unbeaten run - Table

Heart of Lions also secured a 2-1 victory over Bechem United, while Vision FC and Port City FC shared a goalless draw. Young Apostles and Karela United also played out a 0-0 stalemate.

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Following the results, Samartex lead the standings on 18 points, ahead of Medeama on goal difference. Hearts of Oak occupy third place with 17 points, while Aduana FC complete the top four with 16 points.

2026/27 GPL: Matchday 9 results

Fixture

Result

Vision FC vs Port City FC

0-0

Aduana FC vs Berekum Chelsea

2-0

Asante Kotoko vs Medeama SC

1-1

Basake Holy Stars vs Dreams FC

0-1

Debibi United vs Hearts of Oak

1-0

Heart of Lions vs Bechem United

2-1

FC Samartex vs Bibiani Gold Stars

1-0

Swedru All Blacks vs FC AshantiGold 04

1-2

Young Apostles vs Karela United

0-0

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