GPL WK7 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak, Kotoko win as Samartex end Medeama’s unbeaten run - Table

Samartex, Hearts of Oak and Medeama lead the Ghana Premier League table after Matchday 7 with 14 points each. Check the full standings and all nine results.

Matchday 7 of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League delivered crucial victories for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, while FC Samartex 1996 handed Medeama SC their first defeat of the season in a dramatic weekend of action.

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Hearts of Oak edged Vision FC 1-0, Kotoko defeated Young Apostles 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, and Samartex snatched a late winner to beat defending champions Medeama 2-1 at the Nsenkyire Arena.

Elsewhere, Debibi United, Aduana FC, Basake Holy Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Swedru All Blacks also recorded victories, while Port City and Dreams FC shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Match Result Vision FC vs Hearts of Oak 0–1 Heart of Lions vs Berekum Chelsea 0–2 Asante Kotoko vs Young Apostles 2–1 Debibi United vs Bibiani Gold Stars 1–0 Aduana FC vs AshantiGold 1–0 Samartex vs Medeama SC 2–1 Basake Holy Stars vs Bechem United 1–0 Port City vs Dreams FC 1–1 Swedru All Blacks vs Karela United 2–0

Hearts of Oak Edge Vision FC to record consecutive wins

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Hearts of Oak continued their recovery in the Ghana Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory over Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku Complex in Tema.

Substitute Kwesi Asmah scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute, capitalising on a loose clearance inside the penalty area before finishing with his left foot.

The Phobians struggled to find a breakthrough for much of the contest, while goalkeeper Benjamin Asare made an important save to keep Hearts in contention.

The victory followed their previous win over Port City and strengthened their position among the early title contenders. Vision FC, meanwhile, will look to respond when they face Dreams FC in their next fixture.

Asante Kotoko defeated Young Apostles

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Asante Kotoko secured a 2-1 victory over Young Apostles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to collect three important points.

After a goalless first half, Hubert Gyau broke the deadlock in the 69th minute before Solomon Asaah doubled Kotoko’s advantage in the 81st minute.

Young Apostles reduced the deficit through Iddrisu Huzaif in the 90+3rd minute, setting up a tense finish. However, the Porcupine Warriors held on to secure their second-half triumph.

The result lifted Kotoko to eighth place with 11 points after seven matches, while Young Apostles remained 17th with six points.

Samartex ends Medeama’s unbeaten start

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FC Samartex 1996 produced one of the weekend’s biggest results by defeating Medeama SC 2-1 at the Nsenkyire Arena.

Joshuah Fuseini gave the hosts the lead in the 54th minute before Dominic Amponsah restored parity for Medeama in the 79th minute.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Christian Agyenim struck in the third minute of added time to secure a dramatic victory for Samartex.

The defeat ended Medeama’s unbeaten start to the campaign, although the Tarkwa-based club remained top of the league standings with 14 points. Samartex also moved to 14 points, strengthening their position in the title race alongside Hearts of Oak.

Ghana Premier League Table