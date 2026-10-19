Kylian Mbappe wins 2026 Onze d’Or ahead of Ballon d’Or ceremony

La Liga EA match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium, on October 18, 2026. Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates his goal during the La Liga EA Sport match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium.

La Liga EA match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium, on October 18, 2026. Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates his goal during the La Liga EA Sport match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has won the 2026 Onze d’Or ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Find out who he beat and why the award matters.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has received another major individual accolade after winning the 2026 Onze d’Or, adding to the anticipation ahead of next week’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

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The award, presented through votes from readers of French football magazine Onze Mondial, recognises the best player in Europe over the course of the season. Mbappé succeeds Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé, who won the honour in 2025.

According to AS, the latest recognition further strengthens Mbappé’s credentials as one of the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, although the race for football’s most prestigious individual award remains competitive.

Mbappé finished ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain duo of João Neves and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the voting for the 2026 Onze d’Or.

His selection was attributed to an outstanding campaign, during which he reportedly scored more than 40 goals and delivered a series of impressive performances for club and country.

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Neves and Kvaratskhelia also enjoyed influential seasons with PSG, playing important roles in the French club’s Champions League success. However, Mbappé emerged as the readers’ preferred choice for the individual accolade.

What Mbappé’s Onze d’Or win means for the Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé’s latest honour comes just days before the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, scheduled for October 26 at the London Palladium in England.

The French forward is among the nominees competing for the prestigious award after winning the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 10 goals.

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However, winning the Onze d’Or does not guarantee success in the Ballon d’Or voting, which is a separate award.

Dembélé achieved a notable double in 2025 by winning the Onze d’Or and the Ballon d’Or. Before him, Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior claimed the Onze d’Or in 2024.

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Onze d’Or titles, having won the award four times. French legends Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini have each claimed it three times, while Cristiano Ronaldo has won it twice.

Mbappé’s latest triumph adds another milestone to his career as he prepares for the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he will compete against several of the world’s leading footballers.