SanlamAllianz in Ghana launches "PROUD Moments 2.0" to Celebrate Everyday Heroes

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SanlamAllianz, one of Ghana's leading providers of Life and General insurance, has announced the return of PROUD Moments, a campaign that celebrates the achievements of everyday Ghanaians. The campaign is now open for its second edition, with entries closing on 30th October, 2026.

Built around a simple question, "Who or what makes you proud?", PROUD Moments invites Ghanaians to celebrate themselves and their own achievements, as well as recognise people whose actions, sacrifices, resilience or support have made a meaningful difference. The campaign affords people an opportunity to celebrate a parent, teacher, mentor, friend, partner, colleague, or even the nominee's own personal triumph.

How to Participate

Participants can nominate themselves or someone else by posting a video on Instagram telling the story behind the nomination. Entries should mention @sanlamallianzghana and use the hashtag #PROUDMomentsGH. The deadline for entries is 30th October, 2026.

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Selected honourees will be celebrated at a grand ceremony at the SanlamAllianz office.

Building on a Successful First Edition

The campaign follows a well-received first edition, themed "Your Achievement Deserves Protection," which honoured 10 individuals who overcame some life's toughest challenges to achieve greatness. The event took place on Saturday, 4th October, 2025, at the Achimota Mall in Accra, with award-winning actor and comedian Clemento Suarez as MC.

It drew hundreds of guests, including Mr. Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, CEO/Country Lead of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD, and Mrs. Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, Managing Director and CEO of Sanlam Allianz General Insurance Ghana LTD. Award-winning dancer Endurance Grand also performed.

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The highlight was the "Walk of Fame," inspired by the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Honourees, accompanied by their loved ones, walked a blue path lined with their photos as staff and guests cheered. Each received a bouquet of flowers, a personalised citation recognising their effort and dedication, and a SanlamAllianz gift box.

Celebrating the People Behind the Milestones

Chief Executive Officer of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana Ltd, Tawiah Ben-Ahmed

“We often celebrate major milestones but overlook the small achievements that matter just as much,” said Helen Aryee, Head: Marketing & Brand Awareness, Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD. “PROUD Moments reminds us that every story matters. We invite Ghanaians to share their own proud moments or celebrate the heroes in their lives, because every achievement deserves recognition, and every unsung hero deserves more than a private ‘thank you.’”

Mr. William Noi Mensah, Executive for Strategy, Analytics, Marketing Communications and Brand at Sanlam Allianz General Insurance Ghana LTD, noted that the campaign reflects the Group's commitment to reimagining how insurance connects with people. "For too long, insurance communication has centered on risks and uncertainties. With PROUD Moments, we're taking a different approach by celebrating the achievements, victories and everyday successes that bring meaning to people's lives. As Africa's largest insurance group, we believe these moments deserve both recognition and protection, giving Ghanaians the confidence to keep striving for more while we help safeguard what matters most."

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With the 30th of October deadline approaching, Ghanaians are encouraged to share their Proud Moments and give someone the recognition they deserve.

Share your story on your socials, mention @sanlamallianzghana, use #PROUDMomentsGH and you could see your Proud Moment celebrated this year.

About SanlamAllianz

SanlamAllianz is one of Ghana's leading insurance brands, offering life and general insurance solutions through Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD and Sanlam Allianz General Insurance Ghana LTD.

We provide affordable, tailored insurance solutions to individuals, businesses, groups and the inclusive market. We help customers prepare for life’s planned and unexpected moments.

As part of the SanlamAllianz Group, with a presence across 25 African countries, we leverage strong regional expertise and innovative solutions to create sustainable value for our customers, partners, employees and communities.

Our purpose is to empower generations to be financially confident, secure and prosperous. This purpose is underpinned by our core values of Integrity, Care, Innovation and Collaboration, which guide how we serve our customers and conduct our business.

Through our brand promise, Live with Confidence, we remain committed to enabling Ghanaians to protect what matters, plan for the future and achieve greater financial confidence.