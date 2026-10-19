I will in no way mock a disabled person and I had no intention of doing so towards Stonebwoy but I’d still post that funny video again - Sarkodie

Sarkodie has denied that he intended to mock Stonebwoy’s disability when he shared an Instagram Story video featuring a one-legged man, insisting he would repost it because he had no intention of causing offence.

Speaking on the first episode of When We Sit with Serwaa Amihere, the rapper distinguished music-industry beef from disability-related issues, stressing that disability is a serious matter that should not be joked about.

When Serwaa Amihere questioned his choice of video and its potential to offend, Sarkodie maintained that he should not feel sad if people chose to take offence when he did not intend to hurt anyone.