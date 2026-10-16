Kwaw Kese reveals why he turned down GH¢100,000 offer to perform at ShattaFest

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has disclosed that he turned down an offer of GH¢100,000 to perform at ShattaFest because he will be attending the funeral of his mother-in-law in Kumasi.

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has revealed that he turned down a reported GH¢100,000 offer to perform at ShattaFest because he will be attending his mother-in-law’s funeral in Kumasi.

In a post on X, the rapper explained that he would be mourning and burying his mother-in-law over the weekend, making him unavailable for the concert.

His announcement has drawn condolences from fans, while ShattaFest remains a major concert organised by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

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The rapper shared the reason for his absence in a post on X, explaining that his family obligations would keep him away from the concert this weekend.

In his post, Kwaw Kese said he would be mourning and laying his mother-in-law to rest, making it impossible for him to accept the performance offer.

He wrote;

This weekend I'm mourning and burying my mother-in-law at Kumasi. That's the reason I turned down the offer of 100k to perform at Shatta Fest. Like the way I go come spoil der

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His announcement has prompted reactions from fans, with several offering condolences to the rapper and his family during their period of bereavement.

ShattaFest is a concert organised by dancehall musician Shatta Wale. The event brings together performers and fans for a celebration of music and entertainment and has become a notable fixture on Ghana's music calendar.