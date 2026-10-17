Samini explains why he avoids X Spaces and TikTok Live, citing online provocation, brand protection and the need to stay relevant in Ghana’s music industry.

Samini says he avoids X Spaces and TikTok Live because online provocations could lead to reactions that damage his brand.

The musician says he personally handles back-and-forth exchanges on his X account and reflected on past attempts to tarnish his image.

Samini maintains that emerging artistes do not mean he is off the big stage, as he prepares for the Samini Xperience Concert on December 24, 2026

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Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Samini has explained why he rarely participates in interactive social media sessions such as X Spaces and TikTok Live, citing concerns that online provocation could lead public figures to damage their own brands.

According to the award-winning musician, these platforms sometimes allow people to make personal attacks against celebrities, potentially pushing them into emotional reactions that could harm their public image.

For things like Twitter Space and TikTok Live, whenever you’re live, some boy in some corner now has the opportunity to say to you whatever they want to say to you, and they go overboard and say things to you that, if you’re not careful as a human being, you get derailed, and you say things that are gonna eventually go detrimental to your heartfelt brand, Samini explained.

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He said this was why he had largely stayed away from such live interactions.

The multiple award-winning artiste, however, clarified that he personally manages his social media exchanges whenever he engages in arguments or back-and-forth discussions online.

You see, once in a while you see me run on Twitter because me and somebody have gotten into it and it’s going down. If you see my Twitter account doing back and forth, it is me that is typing, not anybody, he stressed.

Samini made the remarks at the media launch of the 2026 edition of his annual flagship event, the Samini Xperience Concert, held in Accra on Friday, October 16, 2026.

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At the launch, the musician also reflected on his lengthy career in Ghana’s music industry, recounting what he described as past attempts to tarnish his image.

He said negative public narratives about him had threatened his reputation, but his resilience helped him remain relevant.

I am a victim of somebody who got soiled so much, got soiled to a generation so dirty that if I did not have thick skin, I wouldn’t be sitting here today. I remember 10 years, 12 years ago, somebody was telling the whole Ghana that, forget this guy, he recounted.

Despite the emergence of new artistes and changing trends in the music industry, Samini said musicians should not feel compelled to retire simply because a new generation of performers has gained attention.

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Instead, he encouraged artistes to find ways to adapt and maintain their relevance without feeling intimidated by newer acts.

It doesn’t mean you have to retire because there’s a new wave, but you have to now see how to survive the wave, how to stay relevant and stay within your own space and speed without feeling intimidated in the space, he added.

He also rejected suggestions that the arrival of newer artistes meant he was no longer performing on the biggest stages.

But to say I’m off the big stage just because some new waves are here, you must be in your dreams, he said.

The media launch also saw Samini unveil plans for the 2026 edition of the Samini Xperience Concert and outline activities leading up to the main event.

Scheduled for December 24, 2026, the annual concert has become a fixture on Ghana’s entertainment calendar.