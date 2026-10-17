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Fantana gifts Shatta Wale a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo for his birthday

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:56 - 17 October 2026
Fantana and Shatta Wale
Fantana and Shatta Wale
Fantana has gifted Shatta Wale a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo ahead of his 42nd birthday and ShattaFest concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.
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  • Fantana surprised Shatta Wale with a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo delivered to his Trasacco residence on October 16.

  • Adomonline identifies the two musicians as cousins, highlighting their close relationship.

  • Shatta Wale turns 42 on October 17, 2026, and is set to celebrate with ShattaFest at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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Ghanaian musician Fantana has surprised dancehall star Shatta Wale with a brand-new 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Twin Turbo as an early birthday gift.

Fantana
Fantana

READ ALSO: 'I regretted my first trip to the US' — Akrobeto explains why he will never live abroad

The luxury vehicle was delivered to Shatta Wale’s residence at Trasacco in Accra on Friday, October 16, 2026, a day before his birthday.

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Shatta Wale — Shaxi and Hotwav

In a viral video, the presentation circulating on social media showed the two musicians sharing a warm embrace as Shatta Wale receives the gift.

Fantana, whose real name is Francine Koffie, is an American-born Ghanaian singer who grew up in the United States before returning to Ghana to pursue music.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s IShowSpeed joins Barack and Michelle Obama as producer of the upcoming documentary ‘The Eyes of Ghana’

She entered the Ghanaian music scene professionally in 2019 when she joined RuffTown Records. She later gained wider attention through her appearance on Netflix’s reality series Young, Famous & African.

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Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., is one of Ghana’s best-known dancehall musicians. He has supported Fantana publicly, including backing her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, during her political campaign in the Jomoro Constituency.

The gift comes as Shatta Wale celebrates his birthday on Saturday, October 17, with a ShattaFest concert scheduled at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The musician, who was born in 1984, turns 42 years old in 2026.ShattaFest is organised as a celebration of the musician’s career and his relationship with his fans.

READ ALSO: The Eyes of Ghana: release date, where to watch and what to know about IShowSpeed’s documentary

The event follows his recent performances at the MoMoFest X ShattaFest celebrations in the Volta Region, where he entertained fans and promoted unity among Ghanaian artistes.

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Fantana’s gift has added to the celebrations, with the new Land Cruiser becoming a major talking point among fans ahead of the Accra concert.

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