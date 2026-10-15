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Ghana’s IShowSpeed joins Barack and Michelle Obama as producer of the upcoming documentary ‘The Eyes of Ghana’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 21:29 - 15 October 2026
Ishowspeed
American streamer IShowSpeed has teamed up with Breakwater Studios and Higher Ground, the production company founded by former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, to bring the documentary 'The Eyes of Ghana' to cinemas for a one-night screening on 28 October 2026.
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  • IShowSpeed has partnered with Breakwater Studios and Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground to bring the Ghanaian documentary The Eyes of Ghana to cinemas for a one-night screening on 28 October 2026.

  • The documentary follows Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Hesse as he works to preserve more than 1,000 films documenting Africa’s independence struggles in the 1950s and 1960s.

  • IShowSpeed said his visit to Ghana deepened his appreciation of the country’s history and expressed pride in helping introduce Hesse’s work to a wider audience.

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The film, directed by Ben Proudfoot, will be shown at participating cinemas across the United States, including Regal, AMC and Cinemark, as well as selected independent cinemas and other theatre chains.

The documentary premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and tells the story of Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Hesse, who is racing against deteriorating eyesight to preserve more than 1,000 films documenting Africa’s struggle for independence during the 1950s and 1960s.

The footage remained hidden for decades following the 1966 overthrow of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, whose leadership played a significant role in the country’s independence and the wider African liberation movement.

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IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, said he was honoured to be involved in bringing Hesse’s story to a wider audience.

The streamer, who visited Ghana earlier in 2026, said the experience strengthened his connection to the country and deepened his appreciation of its history and people.

He said;

It is a great honour to be part of ‘The Eyes of Ghana’ and help bring this extraordinary piece of history to the big screen. I felt a profound connection to Ghana when I visited this year, and learning about Chris Hesse’s work deepened my understanding of the country and its people
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He also praised Hesse’s efforts to preserve historical footage that captures a defining period in Africa’s history.

IShowSpeed added;

His camera captured the birth of African independence, and his determination to preserve those images has ensured that future generations can witness it for themselves. I’m humbled by his legacy and proud to help bring his story to my community
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The streamer has built a global following through gaming, sports, travel and stunt-related livestreams. Originally from Cincinnati, he has more than 200 million followers and subscribers across streaming and social media platforms. He was also included in TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Creators list and ranked first on *Rolling Stone* magazine’s 2025 list of the most influential creators.

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Beyond IShowSpeed’s involvement, 'The Eyes of Ghana' highlights the role of archival film in preserving historical events and passing cultural memory on to future generations.

The documentary is produced by Proudfoot, Nana Adwoa Frimpong, Moses Bwayo, Anita Afonu, Brandon Somerhalder, Lewis and Vinnie Malhotra.

Its executive producers include Barack and Michelle Obama, Sir John Akomfrah, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Paula Madison, Dan and Lian Gill, Max Johnson, Jonathan E. Lim, Michael Risley, Josh Rosenberg, David Treatman and Esther Wojcicki.

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