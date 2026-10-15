Kojo Antwi’s son marries Queen Cynthia’s daughter in star-studded Akosombo wedding

The families of two celebrated Ghanaian music figures have been united through marriage after Nana Asiamah, the eldest son of highlife legend Kojo Antwi, married Princess, the daughter of veteran singer Queen Cynthia.

Nana Asiamah, the eldest son of highlife legend Kojo Antwi, has married Princess, the daughter of veteran Ghanaian singer Queen Cynthia, in a private wedding at BridgeView Resort in Akosombo.

The ceremony featured traditional Ghanaian décor and an outdoor garden reception, with Kojo Antwi, Rocklyn Antwi, Queen Cynthia and veteran broadcaster KKD among the guests.

Videos shared by luxury wedding planner Crystal Haze Events have attracted attention on TikTok, with footage from the couple’s white wedding expected to follow.

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The couple exchanged vows in a private destination wedding at BridgeView Resort in Akosombo last weekend, in a ceremony that brought together family members and notable personalities.

Images and videos from the event, captured by luxury wedding planning company Crystal Haze Events, have since gained attention on TikTok, attracting warm reactions from fans of both musical families.

The celebration combined traditional Ghanaian elements with an elegant outdoor reception. The traditional wedding setting featured floral decorations and gold Adinkra symbols, while the garden reception was arranged with palm trees, food stalls and catering displays.

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Among those present were the groom’s father, Kojo Antwi, his wife, Rocklyn Antwi, and Queen Cynthia, who attended to celebrate her daughter’s marriage.

Veteran broadcaster and fashion personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, was also spotted at the ceremony. KKD, who serves as Ghana’s Special Envoy to the Caribbean Region, was among the prominent guests at the occasion.

Crystal Haze Events has also confirmed that the couple held a white wedding, with footage from the ceremony expected to feature in a subsequent video.

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