Top 10 highest-grossing concert tours of all time

Live music has become a major source of revenue for the global music industry, with leading artists attracting millions of fans to stadiums and arenas around the world.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour leads the all-time concert tour rankings with approximately US$2.078 billion in reported revenue, making it the first tour to surpass the US$2 billion mark.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour ranks second with US$1.524 billion, while The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Tour has also crossed the US$1 billion milestone.

Other major acts featured in the ranking include Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Metallica, Harry Styles, Pink, Guns N’ Roses and Beyoncé, highlighting the commercial power of global live music.

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From Taylor Swift’s record-breaking 'The Eras Tour' to Coldplay’s 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', some of the biggest names in music have generated hundreds of millions, and, in some cases, billions, of dollars through ticket sales.

According to reported concert-tour gross figures, Swift leads the all-time ranking with more than $2 billion in revenue, followed by Coldplay. The Weeknd’s ongoing 'After Hours til Dawn Tour' has also surpassed $1 billion, moving ahead of several completed tours.

Here are 10 of the highest-grossing concert tours in history, ranked by reported gross revenue.

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1. Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour ($2.078 billion)

Country: United States

Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' tops the list after generating approximately $2.078 billion in reported revenue.

The tour ran from 2023 to 2024, taking fans through the different musical eras of her career. With 149 shows across multiple continents, it became the first concert tour to surpass the $2 billion mark in reported gross revenue.

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2. Coldplay — Music of the Spheres World Tour ($1.524 billion)

Country: United Kingdom

Coldplay’s 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' ranks second, with reported earnings of approximately $1.524 billion.

Launched in 2022, the tour continued through 2025, combining large-scale stadium performances with colourful visual effects and audience wristbands. It accumulated its revenue across 223 shows, according to published touring figures.

3. The Weeknd — After Hours til Dawn Tour ($1.07 billion)

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Country: Canada

The Weeknd’s 'After Hours til Dawn Tour' has become one of the highest-grossing tours ever, with reported revenue reaching approximately $1.07 billion in 2026.

The ongoing tour began in 2022 and has continued to draw audiences across international markets. Its latest reported earnings put it ahead of several tours that previously occupied higher positions in the all-time ranking.

4. Elton John — Farewell Yellow Brick Road ($939.1 million)

Country: United Kingdom

Elton John’s 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour generated approximately $939.1 million during its 2018–2023 run.

The farewell tour gave audiences an opportunity to celebrate the British musician’s extensive career, featuring songs from across his decades in the music industry. Its reported earnings place it among the most commercially successful concert tours in history.

5. Ed Sheeran — +−=÷× Tour ($875.7 million)

Country: United Kingdom

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Ed Sheeran’s '+−=÷× Tour', also known as the Mathematics Tour, earned approximately $875.7 million between 2022 and 2025.

The tour featured songs from several of his albums, with Sheeran performing on a distinctive circular stage. Its commercial success reinforces the singer-songwriter’s position among the most successful touring artists of his generation.

6. Metallica — M72 World Tour ($668.4 million)

Country: United States

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Metallica’s 'M72 World Tour' has generated approximately $668.4 million in reported revenue, with the tour continuing into 2026.

The heavy metal band’s production features an in-the-round stage, allowing fans to view performances from different sections of the stadium. Its reported earnings have pushed the tour into the upper tier of the all-time rankings.

7. Harry Styles — Love On Tour ($617.3 million)

Country: United Kingdom

Harry Styles’ 'Love On Tour' grossed approximately $617.3 million during its 2021–2023 run.

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The tour supported his solo albums and featured performances across North America, Europe and other international markets. Its strong ticket sales helped establish Styles as one of the leading touring performers of his generation.

8. Pink — Summer Carnival ($584.7 million)

Country: United States

Pink’s 'Summer Carnival' tour generated approximately $584.7 million during its 2023–2024 run.

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Known for energetic performances and aerial acrobatics, the American singer brought her concert production to stadiums across several countries. The tour’s reported revenue places it among the biggest commercial successes in live music.

9. Guns N’ Roses — Not in This Lifetime… Tour ($584.2 million)

Country: United States

Guns N’ Roses earned approximately $584.2 million from their 'Not in This Lifetime… Tour', which ran from 2016 to 2019.

The tour brought members of the iconic rock band together for performances that attracted fans across multiple continents. Its financial success demonstrated the continued demand for major rock acts decades after their initial rise to fame.

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10. Beyoncé — Renaissance World Tour ($579.9 million)

Country: United States

Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance World Tour' generated approximately $579.9 million during its 2023 run.

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The tour supported her 'Renaissance' album and featured elaborate stage designs, choreography and visual effects. Its reported revenue secured its place among the most commercially successful concert tours ever recorded.

Taylor Swift remains at the top of the all-time concert-tour revenue rankings with 'The Eras Tour', while Coldplay’s 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' holds second place. The Weeknd’s ongoing tour has also crossed the billion-dollar threshold, illustrating how current touring figures can change the order of the list.