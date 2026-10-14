Meet Ghana’s six-award dance team heading to Croatia 2027: Full list of winners and what comes next

Ghana’s Vivie’s Dance and Theatre Academy has secured six awards at the Dance Star qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa

Ghana’s Vivie’s Dance and Theatre Academy has secured six awards at the Dance Star qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa

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Ghana’s Vivie’s Dance and Theatre Academy has secured six awards at the Dance Star qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa, with its five-member delegation earning qualification for the World Dance Championship finals in Croatia in 2027.

Vivie’s Dance and Theatre Academy won six awards at the Dance Star qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa, securing qualification for the 2027 World Dance Championship finals in Croatia.

Daniel Appah won the Senior Contemporary Solo category and the Personality Award, while Rita Abankwah, Anna Bashiru, Hillary Oppong and Michelle Kassis earned podium finishes in other categories.

Michelle Kassis, the youngest member of the five-person delegation, placed third in Children’s Lyrical Dance as the academy prepares for the international finals.

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The academy’s success across contemporary dance, lyrical dance and acrobatics has put its young performers on course for another international challenge, following their achievements at the South African competition.

Among the standout performers was Daniel Appah, a dancer and teacher at the academy, who won the Senior Contemporary Solo category and received the competition’s Personality Award.

Rita Abankwah and Anna Bashiru claimed second place in the Senior Contemporary Duo category, while Abankwah, Hillary Oppong, Bashiru and Michelle Kassis secured third place in the Senior Contemporary Quartet category.

Abankwah also won second place in Senior Acrobatics Dance, adding another podium finish to the academy’s tally.

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Youngest dancer earns recognition

Michelle Kassis, the youngest member of the Ghanaian delegation, placed third in the Children’s Lyrical Dance category after competing against more than 20 dancers.

Her performance was one of the highlights of the team’s outing, demonstrating the potential of young Ghanaian dancers to compete against international talent.

The academy’s results were achieved under the guidance of its Head of Academy and choreographer, Omoyemi Davies, who emphasised the importance of perseverance in turning ambitions into reality.

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Davies said;

When you dream, dream big, but make sure it doesn’t end as just a dream. Fight till you see that dream become a reality

The six awards reflect the preparation and teamwork behind the performances, with the academy crediting its dancers, teachers and choreographer for their contribution to the achievement.

Ghana’s Vivie’s Dance and Theatre Academy has secured six awards at the Dance Star qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa

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Founder says success goes beyond trophies

Vivian Boateng, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vivie’s Dance and Theatre Academy, said the accomplishment was an opportunity to showcase Ghanaian creativity internationally and encourage young people to pursue their artistic ambitions.

She said;

I have always believed in Ghana’s creative industry and the extraordinary talent we have in this country. Opportunities like this allow us to showcase Ghanaian talent on the world stage and demonstrate that our young people have a place in the global creative ecosystem

Boateng also urged young people with an interest in the arts to continue developing their skills through training and discipline.

She added.

My hope is that this experience inspires every young person in Ghana with a passion or gift for the arts to keep learning, training and honing their craft. Talent must be nurtured, discipline must be developed, and young people must be given opportunities to discover just how far their gifts can take them

She said the academy’s international experience should help its students understand that opportunities beyond Ghana are within their reach.

Boateng said;

For our own students, I want them to understand that the world is not beyond their reach. They belong in the global conversation. They have a place on international stages, and with the right training, commitment and opportunities, they can compete and contribute meaningfully

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The Ghanaian academy secured six awards at the Dance Star qualifiers in Johannesburg, South Africa, with its dancers earning recognition across several categories.

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Here is the breakdown of the reported results:

Daniel Appah — First place in Senior Contemporary Solo and winner of the Personality Award. Rita Abankwah and Anna Bashiru — Second place in Senior Contemporary Duo. Rita Abankwah, Hillary Oppong, Anna Bashiru and Michelle Kassis — Third place in Senior Contemporary Quartet. Rita Abankwah — Second place in Senior Acrobatics Dance. Michelle Kassis — Third place in Children’s Lyrical Dance, competing against more than 20 dancers. The results include six awards across the listed placements and the Personality Award. Michelle Kassis was the youngest member of the Ghanaian delegation.

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What comes next?