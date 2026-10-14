Full List: African countries with the most major beauty pageant titles

Africa has produced several international beauty queens who have represented their countries on some of the world’s biggest stages. However, when it comes to winning the crowns at Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Grand International, a small number of African nations stand out.

South Africa leads Africa with six major beauty pageant titles, comprising three Miss Universe crowns and three Miss World victories.

Angola, Egypt, Namibia, Nigeria and Tanzania each have one title across Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Grand International.

Botswana is excluded from the ranking because its continental award and finalist placement do not count as overall wins under the criteria used.

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Based on the supplied tally of first-place finishes across the three international competitions, South Africa leads the continent with six titles, while six other countries have each secured one crown.

The ranking counts only overall winners, excluding runners-up, finalists and other placements. Here are the seven African countries that have won at least one of the three major beauty pageants.

1. South Africa — 6 titles

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South Africa tops the ranking with six crowns, comprising three Miss Universe victories and three Miss World titles.

The country won Miss Universe in 1978 through Margaret Gardiner, in 2017 through Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and in 2019 through Zozibini Tunzi. Its Miss World victories came in 1958, 1974 and 2014.

These achievements place South Africa comfortably ahead of the other African countries in the ranking. The Miss South Africa organisation’s historical records also document the country’s recent international winners.

2019: Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi

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2. Angola — 1 title

Angola secured its place on the list when Leila Lopes won Miss Universe in 2011.

Her victory made her the first Angolan woman to win the competition and marked a significant milestone for the country on the international pageant stage.

Angola is among the African nations with an overall title at one of the three competitions considered.

Leila Lopes

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3. Egypt — 1 title

Egypt joins the ranking with one title, earned at Miss World in 1954 through Antigone Costanda.

Her victory established Egypt among the early African representatives to win a major international beauty pageant.

The country’s inclusion in this ranking is based on that overall win, rather than participation or placement in later competitions.

Antigone Costanda

4. Namibia — 1 title

Namibia won Miss Universe in 1992 through Michelle McLean.

Her victory remains one of the country’s most notable achievements in international beauty competitions.

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With one crown, Namibia joins Angola and Egypt among the African countries that have won one of the three pageants included in this list.

Michelle McLean

5. Nigeria — 1 title

Nigeria’s title came at Miss World in 2001, when Agbani Darego won the competition.

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The official Miss World website identifies Darego as the winner of that edition, confirming Nigeria’s place among the African nations with an overall victory.

Her achievement added Nigeria to the list of African countries that have reached the top of a major international beauty pageant.

Agbani Darego

6. Tanzania — 1 title

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Tanzania joined the group of African title winners in October 2026 when Jihan Dimachk won Miss Grand International.

Her victory marked the country's first crown at the competition and made her the first African winner in the pageant's history, according to contemporary reports.

The achievement brings Tanzania into the corrected ranking alongside the five other African countries with at least one overall title at the three pageants.

Jihan Dimachk won Miss Grand International.

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South Africa remains Africa’s leading country in the combined ranking, with six titles across Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Grand International.

Angola, Egypt, Namibia, Nigeria and Tanzania each have one title, bringing the corrected total to six African countries with at least one overall victory at the three pageants.