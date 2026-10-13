Van Vicker sues Lilwin for defamation of character, seeks for 10 million Ghana in damages

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Joseph Van Vicker has taken fellow actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, to the High Court in Accra, seeking GH¢10 million in damages over alleged defamatory statements made in a video published on Facebook.

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Joseph Van Vicker has sued fellow entertainer Lil Win for GH¢10 million over alleged defamatory statements in a Facebook video.

Van Vicker claims the video portrayed him as dishonest and unreliable and suggested he had been banned from acting in Kumawood. He is seeking damages, a public retraction and an apology for four consecutive weeks.

The suit was filed at the High Court in Accra on 10 October 2026. Lil Win had not publicly responded at the time of publication, and the court had not ruled on the allegations.

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Court documents obtained by Pulse Ghana indicate that Van Vicker is asking the court to declare the statements libellous and defamatory, award him general damages and order Lil Win to pay the legal costs associated with the case.

The plaintiff is also seeking an order compelling Lil Win to publish a retraction and apology on news portals for four consecutive weeks, with the same prominence as the original publications.

The case was filed at the General Jurisdiction Division of the High Court in Accra. The statement of claim, dated 10 October 2026, was signed by Ebenezer Asare of Troth Legal, who is representing Van Vicker.

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The writ of summons requires Lil Win to enter an appearance within eight days of being served. Failure to do so could result in judgment being entered against him in his absence.

The legal action stems from a Facebook video published under the headline “LIL WIN BANS VAN VICKER FROM ACTING IN KUMASI!”

According to the statement of claim, the video was recorded in Twi, with its contents subsequently transcribed and translated in the court documents.

Van Vicker alleges that Lil Win made several accusations against him, including claims that he had lied about the actor, failed to fulfil an agreed professional commitment and ignored five telephone calls.

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The documents further state that Lil Win discussed the film 'Journey to Africa', indicating that Van Vicker's continued participation in the production would depend on him showing remorse.

Van Vicker argues that the statements, taken in their natural and ordinary meaning, portrayed him as dishonest, disrespectful and unreliable in his professional dealings. He also contends that the video suggested he had been barred from acting in Kumawood, the film industry associated with Kumasi and Twi-language productions.

The actor denies the alleged conduct and maintains that the statements misrepresent his character and professional reputation. In his statement of claim, he describes himself as '“an upright film producer and director.”'

Van Vicker alleges malice and reputational damage

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The plaintiff further alleges that Lil Win published the statements maliciously and knew that the claims were false.

According to the court documents, Van Vicker contends that the video was presented sensationally to attract views and generate publicity for Lil Win's 'Journey to Africa' film project.

He also claims that the publication has affected his sense of personal security and caused him considerable distress. The statement of claim says he has been living in '“constant fear and anxiety”' and has cancelled planned business trips to Kumasi because he fears possible attacks, citing Lil Win's substantial following in the city.

Van Vicker argues that the alleged defamatory material remains accessible online and continues to appear when his name is searched on the internet.

He is therefore asking the court to restrain Lil Win from repeating the allegedly defamatory statements, alongside his demands for damages, a retraction and an apology.