December safety: 10 things Ghanaians should be careful about during the festive season

December safety: 10 things Ghanaians should be careful about during the festive season

December safety: 10 things Ghanaians should be careful about during the festive season

As Ghana gears up for Christmas and New Year celebrations with increased travel, concerts, and shopping, taking personal safety precautions is crucial. Here are 10 vital tips to protect your health, money, and loved ones this December.

Check food expiry dates and avoid suspicious products.

Stay alert at crowded events and protect your valuables.

Take precautions when driving, shopping, travelling and celebrating.

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December is one of the busiest periods of the year in Ghana, with increased shopping, travelling, parties, concerts, family gatherings and other social activities.

As people prepare to celebrate Christmas and welcome a new year, it is also important to pay attention to personal safety and avoid situations that could turn an enjoyable experience into an unfortunate one.

From buying food products to attending crowded events and travelling, there are several things people should be mindful of throughout the festive season.

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Here are 10 things to be careful about this December.

1. Check expiry dates before buying food and drinks

Expiry date

The rush to buy food, drinks and other household products during the festive season can sometimes make consumers overlook important details.

Before purchasing packaged products, check their expiry dates, manufacturing information, seals and labels. Avoid products with defaced expiry dates, broken seals, damaged packaging or unusual appearances.

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The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has previously cautioned consumers against expired and unapproved products being sold during the Christmas season, particularly those advertised at unusually low prices.

READ ALSO: 9 Christmas items you can buy to make your room look festive and beautiful

2. Be careful at crowded events to avoid stampedes

Human stampede (Illustration)

Concerts, festivals, parties and other large gatherings attract many people during December. However, overcrowding can create dangerous situations, particularly when people push towards entrances, exits or popular areas.

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Before entering an event, take note of the available exits and emergency routes. Avoid venues where the crowd appears excessively packed, and do not push or force your way through people.

If you notice dangerous crowd pressure, move away from the congested area where possible and follow instructions from event security personnel.

READ ALSO: How to bring your spark back after giving birth

3. Protect your phone, money and other valuables

A photo of people using their phones

Markets, shopping centres, bus terminals and entertainment venues can become particularly busy during the festive season.

This can create opportunities for pickpockets and thieves to target unsuspecting people.

Keep your phone and wallet secure, avoid displaying large amounts of cash and remain aware of your surroundings when using your phone in public.

Also, be careful when withdrawing money from ATMs, particularly in unfamiliar or isolated locations.

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4. Avoid drunk driving and reckless road use

Avoid drunk driving and reckless road use

With increased social activities and travelling during December, road safety should be a major priority.

Motorists should avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking and driving while tired or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Passengers should wear seat belts, while motorcyclists and their passengers should use approved helmets.

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If you intend to drink at an event, arrange for a sober driver or use another safe means of transport instead of driving yourself.

READ ALSO: 10 best gifts for foodies

5. Be cautious when buying products online

Online shopping often increases during the festive season, with many sellers advertising discounts on clothes, electronics, household appliances and other products.

However, not every online seller is genuine.

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Before making payments, verify the seller's identity, check customer reviews and look for evidence that the business has a reliable transaction history.

Be cautious about offers that appear too good to be true, and avoid sending money to unfamiliar accounts without properly verifying the seller.

READ ALSO: 5 Christmas gifts your Ghanaian friends will actually appreciate this year

6. Take precautions against fire outbreaks at home

fire outbreak

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Christmas decorations, cooking activities, electrical appliances and increased use of gas can create additional fire risks during the festive season.

Avoid overloading electrical sockets, using damaged extension cables or placing Christmas lights close to flammable materials.

Do not leave cooking unattended, and ensure gas cylinders and appliances are handled safely.

Switch off unnecessary electrical appliances before leaving home and keep children away from open flames and other potential fire hazards.

READ ALSO: 6 African countries that listen to podcasts the most

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7. Keep an eye on your children at public gatherings

7. Keep an eye on your children at public gatherings

Parents and guardians who attend events, visit shopping centres or travel with children should take extra precautions to prevent them from getting lost.

Keep younger children within sight, particularly in crowded places, and agree on a meeting point in case you become separated.

You can also ensure that children know their parents' or guardians' phone numbers and understand which event security personnel or trusted officials they can approach for help.

READ ALSO: How to work and study at the same time without feeling overwhelmed

8. Be careful with food and drinks at parties

Be careful with food and drinks at parties[istockphoto]

Festive gatherings often involve food and drinks served by different vendors, caterers and event organisers.

Pay attention to how food is prepared, handled and stored. Avoid consuming food that appears spoiled or has been left uncovered in unhygienic conditions for extended periods.

Also, keep your drink within sight when attending parties and avoid consuming drinks from sources you cannot verify.

9. Take precautions when travelling

Many people travel to their hometowns or visit relatives and friends during December.

Before embarking on a journey, ensure your vehicle is roadworthy and that the driver is fit to travel. If you are using public transport, choose recognised transport operators and avoid boarding vehicles that appear unsafe.

Keep your luggage and personal belongings secure, avoid openly displaying valuables and let someone you trust know your travel arrangements.

10. Be cautious around beaches and swimming areas

Be cautious around beaches and swimming areas [Far&Wide]

Beaches and swimming pools are popular destinations during the festive season, particularly for people looking to relax with friends and family.

However, swimming in unfamiliar or unsafe waters can be dangerous.

Pay attention to warning signs, follow lifeguard instructions and avoid swimming in areas with strong currents or other known hazards.

Do not enter the water after consuming alcohol, and ensure children are supervised closely whenever they are around swimming pools, rivers or the sea.

Enjoy December, but make safety a priority

The festive season is a time for relaxation, celebration and spending quality time with loved ones. However, enjoying the holidays should not mean overlooking personal safety.

Whether shopping, attending concerts, travelling or hosting family gatherings, taking a few precautions can help prevent avoidable accidents, theft and other unfortunate incidents.