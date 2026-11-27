Ghanaian dancehall and Afropop star Stonebwoy is venturing further into international cinema after securing a role in 'The Neighbor', an upcoming psychological thriller featuring actors from different parts of the world.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has joined the cast of The Neighbor, an upcoming international psychological thriller produced by former NBA champion David M. West, with filming beginning in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 4, 2026.

The film features Hollywood actors Myles Truitt, Joseph Steven Yang and Hana Kim, while Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Ama K. Abebrese is among its lead producers.

Directed by Kyle Scott, the thriller explores obsession, manipulation and hidden secrets through the story of a former professional basketball player and his wife. The project brings together production companies from Ghana, the US, Australia and South Africa.

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The film is being produced by former NBA champion David M. West, who is making his entry into the movie industry as a screenwriter and executive producer. Filming began on November 4, 2026, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Stonebwoy's casting adds a significant Ghanaian presence to the production, which also features Hollywood actors Myles Truitt, known for 'Stranger Things', Joseph Steven Yang of 'G20' and Hana Kim, who appeared in 'Mother/Android'.

Directed by Kyle Scott, 'The Neighbor' draws inspiration from true events and is set in California's San Francisco Bay Area. The psychological thriller centres on a former professional basketball player and his wife, whose plans for a fresh start take a disturbing turn after they encounter an unsettling neighbour.

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As the couple attempts to settle into their new environment, their peaceful existence is gradually overshadowed by obsession, deception and long-hidden secrets. What initially appears to be an ordinary neighbourhood situation develops into a dangerous experience that threatens their safety.

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is set to make his major international film debut in the upcoming psychological thriller ‘The Neighbor’, written by former NBA champion David M. West and starring American actors Myles Truitt and Joseph Steven Yang, as well as South Korean actress Hana Kim. — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) November 27, 2026

Stonebwoy's participation marks another opportunity for the Ghanaian entertainment industry to gain visibility in international film productions. Having built a reputation across Afrobeats, dancehall and African music, the musician will now be introduced to audiences through a different creative platform.

He is not the only Ghanaian talent involved in the project. Actress and filmmaker Ama K. Abebrese, recognised for her role in 'Beasts of No Nation', is also part of the production as one of its lead producers.

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The wider creative team includes Ty Walker of 'Die Hart', Sarsha Venord and Emmy Award-winning production designer Warren Gray. West, Scott and Jamez T. are also serving as executive producers.

The project is backed by production companies based across three continents: In Peace Productions in Raleigh, North Carolina; KeyScott Entertainment in Brisbane, Australia; Blue Ice Africa in Cape Town, South Africa; and Braveheart Entertainment in Atlanta, Georgia.

For West, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA and won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, the film represents an opportunity to channel his experience and influence into storytelling.

He said;

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Basketball has been such a big part of my life, and I’m grateful for the platform and opportunities it’s given me. As I step into filmmaking, I’m excited to expand that impact through storytelling and spark meaningful conversations. The Neighbor is a project I’m proud to be part of, and as production continues, I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to bring this story to life and create something audiences will remember

Scott also described the production as an important step in his career, noting that it is his first psychological thriller and his third major film project in less than a year.

Stonebwoy makes acting debut in upcoming international Thriller, 'The Neighbor'

He said;

The Neighbor represents an exciting evolution in my career as a filmmaker, marking my first psychological thriller and third major production in less than a year

The director added that his partnership with West is part of a broader ambition to develop films that connect with audiences across different cultures and regions.

Scott stated;

Through my collaboration with David M. West, I’m focused on building a diverse slate of films that challenge convention, transcend cultural and geographical boundaries, and deliver powerful storytelling to audiences around the world. Great cinema has no borders

Scott's other upcoming project is the action-comedy 'Boyz Trip', which features Rome Flynn, Algee Smith, Desi Banks and Sivuyile Ngesi.

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With filming taking place in Cape Town and Ghanaian creatives contributing both on screen and behind the scenes, 'The Neighbor' brings together an international cast and production team. The film further highlights the growing opportunities for African entertainers and filmmakers to participate in global cinema.