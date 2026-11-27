Awutu Senya West MP Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui has sparked online criticism after a video emerged showing her distributing simple tote bags instead of standard schoolbags to pupils at Loye D/A Primary School.

A schoolbag donation by the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, to pupils of Loye D/A Primary School has sparked criticism on social media, with some Ghanaians questioning the suitability and quality of the bags.

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The MP was captured in a video distributing white tote bags to pupils believed to be at the primary school in her constituency. Unlike conventional schoolbags, the items appear to be simple tote bags, which the students wore around their necks during the presentation.

The video, shared on X by SikaOfficial, has attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom have expressed dissatisfaction with the choice of bags.

Some commenters questioned whether the tote bags were durable enough for school use, particularly for young pupils who need to carry books, exercise books and other learning materials.

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Others argued that the donation could have been more useful if the MP had invested in conventional schoolbags designed to accommodate students’ daily academic needs.

The development has continued to generate discussion online, with netizens sharing differing views on the MP’s gesture and what they consider appropriate support for schoolchildren.

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The MP for Awutu Senya West, Hon. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, spotted in new videos presenting school bags to pupils of Loye D/A Primary School as part of a donation exercise to support their education. [🎥: News Center ] https://t.co/40NUGhw0VF — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 26, 2026

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