AY Poyoo has called out what he describes as favouritism in Ghana’s music industry after an incident at TiC’s Energy Night concert left him feeling humiliated, arguing that lesser-known musicians should not be treated differently from established stars.

AY Poyoo has accused Ghana’s music industry of favouritism after security removed him from the stage during TiC’s Energy Night concert at Zen Gardens on November 21, arguing that all musicians deserve equal respect regardless of their fame.

The musician insists he had informed Reggie Rockstone backstage about his intention to join him during his performance, disputing claims that he mounted the stage without permission. He described his removal as embarrassing and unnecessary.

Event organiser TiC has apologised, calling the incident a misunderstanding and admitting that the stage and floor managers could have handled the situation better, although guest appearances were expected to be coordinated beforehand.

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The musician, who is known for his humorous persona, unconventional appearance and energetic performances, questioned why recognition and respect in the industry appear to be influenced by an artiste’s popularity.

The controversy stems from the concert held at Zen Gardens in Labone, Accra, on Saturday, November 21, where AY Poyoo attempted to join Reggie Rockstone on stage during his performance but was removed by security.

In a Facebook Live session on Monday, November 23, AY Poyoo said he had attended the event independently to support Ghanaian music but was left upset by the way he was handled.

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He questioned whether other high-profile musicians, including Sarkodie and Black Sherif, would have faced the same treatment, insisting that an artiste’s status should not determine the level of respect they receive.

He said;

Ghanaians have their favourite artistes, but regardless of their popularity, every musician deserves some respect and recognition for their contributions to the industry

AY Poyoo explained that he was dancing behind Reggie Rockstone while the veteran rapper performed, adopting a style inspired by Michael Jackson, when a security officer approached, restrained him and escorted him away from the stage. He claimed the incident escalated, resulting in him being removed from the venue.

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He said he had attended without receiving any payment or transport allowance, simply because he wanted to support the event and Ghanaian music. He described his removal as embarrassing and unnecessary.

He said;

I didn't even get paid for transport or anything. I showed up on my own just to support the show and the culture. Being treated like an outsider and dragged off stage like that was super embarrassing and completely uncalled for

The musician also urged industry players to address what he sees as unequal treatment, calling for better communication, planning and respect for performers regardless of their fame.

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His account has sparked debate on social media, with some users siding with him and criticising the way he was removed, while others argued that stepping onto a performer’s stage without formal clearance was inappropriate and disrespectful to both the artiste and event organisers.

However, speaking to Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, November 24, AY Poyoo disputed claims that he had simply stormed the stage without informing anyone. He said he had spoken to Reggie Rockstone backstage about his intention to join him during the performance, but believed the rapper might not have noticed him because of the noise.

Event organiser TiC subsequently apologised to AY Poyoo, describing the situation as an unfortunate misunderstanding rather than a deliberate act of disrespect.