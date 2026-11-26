'Blakk Rasta predicted my Grammy nomination because of my unique style' – King Ayisoba
King Ayisoba has revealed that Blakk Rasta predicted he could earn a Grammy nomination because of his distinctive musical style during an interview two years ago.
The musician is currently touring Europe, with stops in the UK, Italy and France before returning to Ghana.
Ayisoba has thanked Ghanaians for the support surrounding his Grammy nomination, describing it as a national achievement that could open doors for other Ghanaian musicians if he wins.
Ayisoba said the prediction was made during an interview with Blakk Rasta about two years ago, when the latter expressed confidence in his ability to attract international recognition through his unconventional style.
Speaking to TV3 in a virtual interview while touring Europe, the musician recounted how Blakk Rasta singled him out as an artiste whose distinctive approach could set him apart from other musicians in the race for a Grammy.
He recalled;
When it comes to the Grammy topic, two years ago Blakk Rasta interviewed me and asked so many questions. Then he said that, from how he sees my work, before anyone can get a Grammy, it would be King Ayisoba because of how unique my style is. There is nowhere I will go and fail,
The 'I Want to See You My Father' hitmaker also provided an update on his ongoing European tour, revealing that he is currently in the United Kingdom after arriving there last month. His itinerary includes stops in Italy and France before he heads back to Ghana.
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He said;
As we speak, I'm on tour. I'm currently in the UK; I came last month. Tomorrow we are going to Italy, then from there we will hit France before we return home,
Ayisoba also praised Ghanaians for the overwhelming support and publicity surrounding his Grammy nomination, describing the achievement as something that goes beyond his individual career.
He believes the nomination could have a lasting impact on Ghana's music industry, potentially creating opportunities for more artistes to gain international recognition if he succeeds in bringing the award home.
He added;
I'm also happy that Ghanaians have shown so much love and how they have publicised my nomination. Everyone has done so well, so we are also very happy. This is not only for me, but this is for Ghana. If everything goes well and we can bring it home, it is going to open a lot of doors for other musicians,
@KingAyisoba recalls how @Blakkrasta predicted his music style would earn him a Grammy nomination, a prediction that came true two years later, expressing his excitement and joy over the recognition. #TheAfternoonShow #TV3GH https://t.co/s0ru70YnbA— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 25, 2026