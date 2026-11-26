CAF Awards 2026: Full list of nominations, when and where it will be hosted

CAF Awards 2026: Full list of nominations, when and where it will be hosted

The Confederation of African Football has announced the final men's shortlists for six categories at the CAF Awards 2026. Champions Senegal, World Cup quarter-finalists Morocco, and historic debutants Cabo Verde lead the nominees ahead of the December ceremony in Lagos.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the final shortlists for six men's categories at the CAF Awards 2026, with Senegal, Morocco and Cabo Verde among the leading nations recognised for their achievements in international football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nominations celebrate outstanding performances by players, coaches, clubs and national teams during the period under consideration, following an eventful year for African football.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos, Nigeria. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm local time (6:00 pm GMT).

Senegal earned recognition following their triumph at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, while Morocco's impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Cabo Verde's historic debut at the global tournament also feature prominently in the nominations.

At club level, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Algeria's USM Alger are among the shortlisted teams after winning the 2025/26 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Men's Player of the Year shortlist

Men's Player of the Year shortlist

The Men's Player of the Year category features five leading African footballers competing for the continent's top individual football honour at the CAF Awards 2026.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari headline the nominations alongside Senegal duo Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye.

The shortlist reflects the outstanding contributions of the five players to their respective clubs and national teams during the period under consideration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CAF Awards 2026 Men's National Team of the Year shortlist

CAF Awards 2026 Men's National Team of the Year shortlist

Senegal, Morocco and Cabo Verde are the three finalists for the Men's National Team of the Year award.

Senegal secured their second AFCON title after defeating hosts Morocco in the final of the 2025 tournament, adding another major achievement to their international football history.

Morocco also earned recognition after reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, continuing their impressive performances on the global stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cabo Verde complete the shortlist following their historic first appearance at the FIFA World Cup. The island nation progressed beyond the group stage and recorded a memorable goalless draw against eventual champions Spain.

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist

Three experienced goalkeepers have been nominated for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Morocco's Yassine Bonou is recognised for his performances during the country's AFCON and World Cup campaigns. He particularly impressed with two penalty saves against Nigeria in the AFCON 2025 semi-final.

Senegal's Edouard Mendy also makes the shortlist after playing an important role in his country's successful continental campaign.

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha completes the nominations following his contribution to the national team's historic World Cup appearance.

Men's Interclub Player of the Year shortlist

Men's Interclub Player of the Year shortlist

The Men's Interclub Player of the Year category features three players who impressed in African club competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Africa's Teboho Mokoena earns a nomination after helping Mamelodi Sundowns win the 2025/26 CAF Champions League. The midfielder also scored an important goal in the second leg of the final against Morocco's AS FAR.

As far as midfielder Mohamed Rabie Hrimat is concerned, he is another finalist following his influential performances during the club's run to the Champions League final.

Egypt international Mahmoud Hassan, popularly known as Trezeguet, completes the shortlist after his contributions to Al Ahly.

Men's Coach of the Year shortlist

Men's Coach of the Year shortlist

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has been nominated after guiding the Teranga Lions to the AFCON 2025 title.

Morocco's Mohamed Ouahbi also features following his role in the Atlas Lions' impressive run to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cabo Verde coach Pedro Leitão Brito, widely known as Bubista, completes the shortlist after leading his country to its maiden World Cup appearance and a place in the knockout stage.

Men's Young Player of the Year shortlist

Men's Young Player of the Year shortlist

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Men's Young Player of the Year category recognises three emerging talents who have made significant progress in their football careers.

Côte d'Ivoire's Yan Diomande is nominated following his impressive development and performances in European football.

Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi also earns recognition for his progress at club level and emergence as part of the country's next generation of international players.

Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye completes the shortlist after making notable strides in European football.

Men's Club of the Year shortlist

Advertisement

Advertisement

Men's Club of the Year shortlist

Three clubs have been shortlisted for the Men's Club of the Year award following their performances in CAF's major interclub competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are nominated after winning the 2025/26 CAF Champions League, defeating AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate in the final.

Algerian side USM Alger also earned a place among the finalists after winning the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup, overcoming Egypt's Zamalek in a dramatic penalty shootout.