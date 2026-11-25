GES teacher recruitment 2026: Job description, requirements, deadline and how to apply

GES teacher recruitment 2026: Job description, requirements, deadline and how to apply

GES teacher recruitment 2026: Job description, requirements, deadline and how to apply

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially opened applications for its 2026 teacher recruitment exercise. Qualified graduates with education degrees and valid NTC licenses can apply online through the official portal before the December 2 deadline.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened applications for its 2026 teacher recruitment exercise, inviting qualified graduates with Bachelor of Education degrees and other recognised education-related qualifications to apply for teaching positions.

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According to a vacancy announcement signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, the recruitment exercise opened on November 25 and will close on December 2, 2026.

The Service is seeking passionate and dedicated graduates who are prepared to support teaching and learning in schools across the country.

Prospective applicants are expected to meet the stated academic and professional requirements before submitting their applications.

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Job description: What will successful applicants do?

According to the GES vacancy announcement, successful applicants will be expected to perform the following duties:

Facilitate learning using modern technology: Use 21st-century technology to support teaching and improve the learning experience. Support learners with different needs: Cater for pupils and students with varying learning needs and help them achieve good learning outcomes. Improve research skills: Continuously develop learners' ability to research and access information using new technologies. Assess learners' competencies: Use different assessment tools and tasks to accurately evaluate learners' knowledge, skills and abilities. Maintain professional standards: Follow the National Teaching Standards and Code of Conduct to ensure professional and ethical behaviour. Participate in professional development: Attend relevant continuous professional development sessions to update teaching knowledge and skills.

Eligibility requirements for GES teacher recruitment

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GES teacher recruitment 2026: Job description, requirements, deadline and how to apply

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for the teaching positions:

Hold a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree.

Alternatively, hold a relevant bachelor's degree with a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) or Diploma in Basic Education.

Have completed National Service.

Be in good standing with the National Teaching Council (NTC).

Possess a valid NTC teaching licence.

Demonstrate strong communication and classroom management skills. Be ready and willing to accept posting to any location where their services are needed

Applicants should ensure that they meet the academic, professional and other eligibility conditions before beginning the application process.

READ ALSO: GES postpones teacher recruitment portal opening to November 25

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How to apply for the 2026 GES teacher recruitment

Qualified applicants can apply online by following these steps: Step 1: Visit the recruitment portal Go to the official GES recruitment application page through this link: https://bit.ly/ges-recruitment

Step 2: Complete the online application form Fill in the required personal, academic and professional information. Applicants should ensure that the details provided are accurate and correspond with their supporting documents.

Step 3: Upload the required documents Attach digital copies of your degree or diploma certificate, National Service certificate, NTC teaching licence, Ghana Card and passport-size photograph. The documents can be uploaded in picture format or PDF, according to the recruitment announcement.

Step 4: Provide your contact details Enter an active email address and phone number through which the Service can reach you regarding your application.

Step 5: Review and submit your application Carefully check all the information and documents provided before submitting the completed online application. Applicants can also access the recruitment platform by scanning the QR code provided in the official GES vacancy announcement.

Application deadline for GES teacher recruitment

The GES recruitment exercise opened on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and will close on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. Interested and qualified graduates are encouraged to complete their applications within the stated period.

Applicants should use the official recruitment link and follow the instructions provided on the platform. They should also avoid sharing their personal information with unauthorised individuals or paying anyone who promises to secure them a teaching appointment.

Applicants should ensure that all uploaded documents are clear and readable to avoid difficulties during the application process.

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