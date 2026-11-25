GES teacher recruitment: Details and documents prospective applicants can prepare as portal opens at 8pm
The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu announced teacher recruitment portal to be opened at 8 pm on November 25, 2026.
Prospective applicants can prepare their personal, educational, professional and next-of-kin information ahead of the exercise.
Applicants should also organise digital copies of their Ghana Card, NTC certificate, National Service certificate, college certificate and other relevant documents while awaiting GES's official guidelines.
Prospective teachers hoping to join the Ghana Education Service (GES) have been encouraged to organise their personal, educational and professional information ahead of the upcoming teacher recruitment exercise.
The Service announced that its recruitment portal would open on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 8 pm.
The Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu has announced the teacher recruitment to open at 8 pm today. The Minister disclosed that the recruitment exercise would cover 7,000 teaching personnel, 2,000 non-teaching personnel and 1,000 personnel for tertiary institutions.
While applicants wait for the portal to become accessible at 8 pm, preparing the relevant information and documents in advance could help make the application process easier once it begins.
Here are some of the important details and documents prospective applicants can prepare.
Personal information
Applicants should have the following personal details readily available:
Ghana Card number
Application ID, where applicable
Title
First name
Last name
Email address
Mobile number
Date of birth
GhanaPost GPS address
Current region
Local language spoken
Educational and professional information
Prospective applicants should also organise their academic and professional records, including:
Institution attended
Index number
Qualification
Year of completion
Programme level of specialisation
Area of specialisation
Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) number
National Service ID
National Teaching Council (NTC) licence number
Preferred region
Preferred district
Next-of-kin information
Applicants may also need to provide details about their next of kin. These include:
Name of next of kin
Home town region
Home town district
Documents to prepare for GES recruitment
In addition to their personal and academic information, prospective applicants should organise clear digital copies of important documents that may be required during the application process.
These include:
Passport-size photograph
Front of Ghana Card
Back of Ghana Card
NTC certificate
NTC results slip
National Service certificate
College certificate
Birth certificate
Applicants should ensure that scanned copies are clear and legible. They should also keep the documents in an easily accessible folder on their phones or computers.
Where the portal accepts PDF files, applicants can save their certificates and other supporting records in that format. They should, however, follow the specific file format, size limits and document-naming instructions provided on the official portal.
What prospective applicants should know
Applicants should look out for the Service's official communication for confirmation that applications have commenced and the official website to log in.
The final application requirements, including the documents to be uploaded, will be determined by the instructions provided by GES when the portal becomes available.
GES has previously warned the public about fake recruitment links and unofficial online forms circulating on social media.
Prospective applicants should also use only the official GES recruitment portal and avoid sharing their personal information with unauthorised individuals or paying anyone who promises to secure them a teaching appointment.
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