GES teacher recruitment 2026: Job description, requirements, deadline and how to apply

GES teacher recruitment 2026: Job description, requirements, deadline and how to apply

GES teacher recruitment: Details and documents prospective applicants can prepare as portal opens at 8pm

Ahead of the Ghana Education Service recruitment portal launch at 8 pm, prospective applicants are advised to prepare essential personal details, NTC certificates, and digital documents to ensure a seamless application process.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu announced teacher recruitment portal to be opened at 8 pm on November 25, 2026.

Prospective applicants can prepare their personal, educational, professional and next-of-kin information ahead of the exercise.

Applicants should also organise digital copies of their Ghana Card, NTC certificate, National Service certificate, college certificate and other relevant documents while awaiting GES's official guidelines.

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Prospective teachers hoping to join the Ghana Education Service (GES) have been encouraged to organise their personal, educational and professional information ahead of the upcoming teacher recruitment exercise.

The Service announced that its recruitment portal would open on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 8 pm.

The Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu has announced the teacher recruitment to open at 8 pm today. The Minister disclosed that the recruitment exercise would cover 7,000 teaching personnel, 2,000 non-teaching personnel and 1,000 personnel for tertiary institutions.

While applicants wait for the portal to become accessible at 8 pm, preparing the relevant information and documents in advance could help make the application process easier once it begins.

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READ ALSO: GES warns public against fake teacher recruitment links as portal remains closed

Here are some of the important details and documents prospective applicants can prepare.

Personal information

Applicants should have the following personal details readily available: Ghana Card number Application ID, where applicable Title First name Last name Email address Mobile number Date of birth GhanaPost GPS address Current region Local language spoken

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Educational and professional information

Prospective applicants should also organise their academic and professional records, including: Institution attended Index number Qualification Year of completion Programme level of specialisation Area of specialisation Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) number National Service ID National Teaching Council (NTC) licence number Preferred region Preferred district

Next-of-kin information

Applicants may also need to provide details about their next of kin. These include: Name of next of kin Home town region Home town district

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Documents to prepare for GES recruitment

In addition to their personal and academic information, prospective applicants should organise clear digital copies of important documents that may be required during the application process. These include: Passport-size photograph Front of Ghana Card Back of Ghana Card NTC certificate NTC results slip National Service certificate College certificate Birth certificate

Applicants should ensure that scanned copies are clear and legible. They should also keep the documents in an easily accessible folder on their phones or computers.

Where the portal accepts PDF files, applicants can save their certificates and other supporting records in that format. They should, however, follow the specific file format, size limits and document-naming instructions provided on the official portal.

What prospective applicants should know

Applicants should look out for the Service's official communication for confirmation that applications have commenced and the official website to log in.

The final application requirements, including the documents to be uploaded, will be determined by the instructions provided by GES when the portal becomes available.

GES has previously warned the public about fake recruitment links and unofficial online forms circulating on social media.