Black Friday: How to spot a deal and not get ripped off

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping periods of the year, with retailers offering discounts on everything from smartphones and laptops to clothes, home appliances, beauty products and groceries.

Ghanaian shoppers are encouraged to compare prices across different retailers and check an item's original cost before Black Friday to avoid falling for misleading discounts.

Buyers should check product quality, customer reviews, warranties, return policies and hidden charges before making purchases, particularly when shopping online.

Setting a shopping budget, buying from trusted retailers and avoiding unnecessary purchases can help shoppers identify genuine bargains and save money.

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For shoppers in Ghana, it is an opportunity to buy items they have been saving towards without necessarily paying the full price. However, not every product advertised as a bargain is actually a good deal.

Some retailers may increase their prices before announcing discounts, while others use attractive promotional messages to make ordinary prices look like special offers. With so many Black Friday deals competing for attention, knowing how to identify genuine savings can help you avoid wasting money.

If you are planning to shop this Black Friday, here are some practical ways to spot the right prices and make your money count.

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1. Check the original price before Black Friday

Do not wait until Black Friday to start paying attention to the price of an item you want to buy.

If you have been eyeing a phone, television, laptop or refrigerator, check how much it normally costs before the sales begin. This gives you a reference point when retailers start advertising discounts.

For example, if a laptop usually sells for GH¢5,000 and a retailer advertises it for GH¢4,800 as a Black Friday deal, you may not be getting the bargain you expected.

Knowing the regular price helps you determine whether the discount is genuine or simply clever marketing.

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2. Compare prices across different shops

One of the easiest ways to avoid overpaying is to check the same product at different stores.

Do not assume that because a retailer advertises a massive Black Friday discount, it automatically has the cheapest price. Compare offers from physical shops, online stores and authorised distributors before making a decision.

For instance, if one shop advertises a smartphone for GH¢4,500 while another sells the same model for GH¢4,200 without a promotional banner, the second option may be the better deal.

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Remember to compare the exact model, storage capacity, specifications and warranty conditions. Two products may look similar but have different features.

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3. Calculate the actual discount

A product being advertised with a 50 per cent discount does not necessarily mean you are getting good value for money.

Take a moment to calculate how much you are actually saving. If an item originally costs GH¢2,000 and is reduced to GH¢1,800, you are saving GH¢200, which represents a 10 per cent discount.

Do not be distracted by large discount percentages without checking the final price.

The amount you pay matters more than the promotional figure on the advertisement.

4. Be careful with extremely cheap offers

If a deal looks too good to be true, take a moment to investigate before paying.

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A retailer advertising a brand-new smartphone at an unusually low price could be offering a refurbished device, an older model or a product with limited warranty coverage.

Check the seller's reputation, product description and customer reviews. If you are buying electronics, confirm whether the product is new, used or refurbished.

Also, be cautious when sellers demand full payment through unfamiliar channels or pressure you to make an immediate transfer to secure a supposedly limited offer.

A cheap product is not a bargain if it turns out to be fake, damaged or difficult to return.

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5. Check the warranty and return policy

A good price should not come at the expense of your consumer protection.

Before paying for electronics, appliances or other expensive products, find out whether the item comes with a manufacturer's warranty and how long that coverage lasts.

Ask whether you can return or exchange the product if it arrives damaged, develops a fault or does not match its description.

For online purchases, read the retailer's delivery, refund and return conditions before completing your order.

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A slightly more expensive product from a reliable seller may be a better investment than a heavily discounted item with no clear after-sales support.

6. Watch out for hidden charges

Sometimes the advertised price is not the final amount you will pay.

Delivery fees, installation charges, transaction costs and other additional expenses can make a seemingly attractive Black Friday deal more expensive than expected.

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This is particularly important when shopping online or buying large appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners.

Always calculate the total cost, including delivery and any additional services, before deciding whether the offer is worth it.

7. Read customer reviews before buying

Customer reviews can help you understand whether a product is worth its advertised price.

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Look for feedback from people who have already purchased the item. Pay attention to comments about product quality, durability, performance, delivery and customer service.

However, do not rely on reviews displayed only on the seller's page. Where possible, check independent review platforms and discussions to get a broader picture.

If several customers complain about the same issue, it may be worth considering another product or retailer.

8. Make a shopping list and stick to your budget

Black Friday promotions can make almost everything look like something you urgently need. Without a plan, it is easy to spend money on items you never intended to buy.

Before the sales begin, write down the products you genuinely need and how much you are willing to spend on each.

Prioritise essential purchases such as a phone, laptop, household appliance or clothing you have been planning to replace.

Having a budget also helps you avoid buying something simply because the retailer claims the offer will disappear within minutes.

9. Shop from trusted retailers

Where you shop is just as important as how much you pay.

Buy from established retailers, authorised distributors or online stores with verifiable contact details and clear business policies.

If you are shopping through social media, take extra care. Check the seller's history, customer feedback and whether the business has a reliable way of handling complaints.

Avoid sending money to unfamiliar accounts simply because someone has advertised an unbelievable Black Friday price.

10. Do not buy something just because it is on sale

Perhaps the most important Black Friday shopping rule is to remember that a discount does not automatically make a product worth buying.

If you do not need an item, spending money on it simply because it is cheaper can still be a waste.

Before checking out, ask yourself whether you would have considered buying the product at its regular price. If the answer is no, you may not need it after all.