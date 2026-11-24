The UEFA Champions League returns for Matchday 5 with nine thrilling fixtures, headlined by Arsenal against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City hosting Napoli. Get complete previews and score predictions for today's action.

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday, November 24, with nine fixtures scheduled as Europe's leading clubs continue their campaigns in the 2026/27 league phase.

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Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid headline the evening's action, with Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and PSV Eindhoven among the teams standing in their way. Aston Villa travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray, while Porto visit Feyenoord in another intriguing European encounter.

With the competition reaching Matchday 5, teams will be looking to strengthen their positions in the race for automatic qualification to the round of 16 and the knockout play-offs. Here is a breakdown of today's Champions League fixtures, including match previews and predicted scores.

Match previews and predicted scores

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1. Bodø/Glimt vs LASK

LASK Away Kit | Rob Casey - SNS Group/SNS Group via Getty Images

5:45 pm GMT | Aspmyra Stadion, Norway

Bodø/Glimt will welcome LASK looking to take advantage of their impressive home performances in European competition. The Norwegian side have gone five consecutive Champions League home matches without defeat, including a victory over Borussia Dortmund earlier in the campaign. LASK, however, arrive with renewed confidence after recording back-to-back victories in the competition. The Austrian visitors have moved above their opponents in the league-phase standings, making this an important encounter for both teams. Bodø/Glimt's home record could prove decisive, although LASK have shown enough improvement to threaten the hosts.

Predicted score: Bodø/Glimt 2-1 LASK

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Prediction: Bodø/Glimt to win.

2. Galatasaray vs Aston Villa

Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 2025.jpg

5:45 pm GMT | Rams Park, Istanbul

Aston Villa face a difficult away assignment against Galatasaray, who will be counting on their passionate home supporters to help secure another European victory. The Turkish champions have recovered from their slow start in the competition, winning their last two matches, including a 2-0 victory over Stuttgart. Villa, meanwhile, have experienced a difficult run of results and will need to improve their attacking output. Galatasaray will also be without Victor Osimhen, while Villa will hope their European experience helps them navigate the hostile atmosphere in Istanbul. This could be a closely contested encounter.

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Predicted score: Galatasaray 1-1 Aston Villa

Prediction: Both teams to score.

3. Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal vs Dortmund

8:00 pm GMT | Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal return to Champions League action with Borussia Dortmund visiting the Emirates Stadium in one of the evening's biggest fixtures. Mikel Arteta's side have been impressive in Europe, collecting 10 points from their opening four matches and maintaining an unbeaten record in the league phase. Dortmund, who currently lead the Bundesliga standings, will provide a significant test for the English side. Arsenal will, however, be without several important players, including Bukayo Saka and David Raya, according to UEFA's predicted team news. Despite those absences, the Gunners will be confident of securing another home victory.

Predicted score: Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Prediction: Arsenal to win.

4. Como vs AEK Athens

Player punches teammate during heated fight in Betis-Como pre-season game (Video)

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8:00 pm GMT | Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Italy

Como will be hoping to continue their impressive European campaign when they host AEK Athens. The Italian side attracted significant attention on Matchday 4 after recording a remarkable 9-1 victory over Lens away from home, becoming the first team in the Champions League era to score nine goals in an away match. Their attacking performances have made them one of the teams to watch in this season's competition. AEK Athens, however, demonstrated their attacking threat against Real Madrid despite eventually losing 3-2. Como will start with confidence, but the Greek side could still create problems.

Predicted score: Como 3-1 AEK Athens

Prediction: Como to win.

5. Feyenoord vs Porto

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Dirk Kuyt of Feyenoord Rotterdam celebrates the 3-0 score with his teammates during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match in Rotterdam on April 5, 2017

8:00 pm GMT | De Kuip, Rotterdam

Feyenoord and Porto meet in a fixture that could produce plenty of attacking football. The Dutch side will be eager to rediscover their best form after going four matches without a victory, while Porto arrive with confidence following their impressive 4-1 win over Napoli in their previous Champions League outing. Feyenoord's home performances have generally produced goals, but Porto possess the European experience to compete away from home. Both clubs will be aware of the importance of collecting points as they look to improve their positions in the league-phase standings.

Predicted score: Feyenoord 2-2 Porto

Prediction: Both teams to score.

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6. Manchester City vs Napoli

Erling Halaand

8:00 pm GMT | Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City will welcome Napoli in a meeting that brings former City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne back to the Etihad Stadium. The Belgian international will be hoping to make an impression against his former club, but City have their own objectives as they seek another important Champions League victory. Enzo Maresca's side have won three of their opening four matches in the competition, although their domestic form has been less convincing. Napoli, managed by Massimiliano Allegri, have struggled in Europe and will be without several key players, including Stanislav Lobotka and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Erling Haaland will be one of City's major attacking threats.

Predicted score: Manchester City 3-1 Napoli

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Prediction: Manchester City to win.

7. RB Leipzig vs Lens

Seko Fofana has been a rock in midfield for Lens

8:00 pm GMT | Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be looking to return to winning ways when they host French side Lens. Leipzig have demonstrated impressive attacking qualities in recent domestic matches, scoring freely and producing some encouraging performances. Norwegian forward Antonio Nusa has been particularly influential in their attacking play. Lens, however, face the challenge of recovering from their humiliating 9-1 defeat to Como on Matchday 4. Both teams have collected just one victory in the league phase so far, making this an important opportunity to improve their standing. Leipzig's attacking strength gives them an advantage heading into the encounter.

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Predicted score: RB Leipzig 3-1 Lens

Prediction: RB Leipzig to win.

8. Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven

Jude Bellingham

8:00 pm GMT | Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid will continue their pursuit of another Champions League victory when they host PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Spanish giants have made an excellent start to their European campaign, winning all four of their opening matches and establishing themselves among the leading teams in the competition. PSV will face a difficult challenge against a Madrid side boasting considerable attacking quality, particularly with Kylian Mbappé leading the forward line. However, the Dutch champions have enough attacking ability to test Madrid's defence. With both sides capable of creating scoring opportunities, an entertaining encounter is expected.

Predicted score: Real Madrid 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Prediction: Real Madrid to win.

9. Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis

Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league footbal match Real Madrid CF vs Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 12, 2017

8:00 pm GMT | National Football Stadium, Bratislava

Real Betis travel to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in search of a response following their defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the previous round. The Spanish side had enjoyed an encouraging start to their Champions League campaign before that setback and will be determined to return to winning ways. Slovan Bratislava, meanwhile, have struggled to compete consistently against Europe's leading clubs and face another difficult assignment. Betis possess greater experience and technical quality, which could give them an advantage. The visitors will be expected to control much of the game and create enough opportunities to secure all three points.

Predicted score: Slovan Bratislava 0-2 Real Betis