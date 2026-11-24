5 Christmas gifts your Ghanaian friends will actually appreciate this year

Christmas is a season of love, giving and spending money you may not have planned to spend. But when it comes to gifting your friends, you do not have to break the bank buying things that will end up collecting dust in their rooms by February.

Practical Christmas gifts such as shea butter, African black soap and skincare sets can help friends cope with Ghana's dry Harmattan weather.

Curated Christmas hampers filled with rice, cooking oil, tinned tomatoes and other household essentials can help friends prepare for January expenses.

Other thoughtful gift ideas include cash, useful gadgets such as phones and laptops, and relaxing spa treatments to help friends unwind after a busy year.

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If you are shopping for your Ghanaian friends this Christmas, think beyond teddy bears, mugs and decorative items they will never use. With the Harmattan season kicking in, January expenses waiting around the corner and everyone desperately trying to survive the new year, here are five gifts your friends will genuinely appreciate.

1. Shea butter, black soap and skincare sets

Ghana's weather can be brutal on the skin, particularly when the dry Harmattan winds arrive. Between dusty mornings, dry lips, cracked heels and skin that suddenly looks like it needs an emergency intervention, skincare products are a gift that makes sense.

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Put together a little skincare hamper with shea butter, African black soap, body oils, lip balms, moisturisers and perhaps a body lotion. It does not have to be an expensive international skincare brand. Some good local products can do the job perfectly.

Your friend will remember you every time they apply that shea butter to their dry skin. And if you are lucky, they might even let you borrow some.

Shea butter, black soap and skincare sets

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2. Curated Christmas hampers

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You know what nobody wants to experience in January? An empty kitchen.

After spending money on Christmas outfits, parties, gifts, travel and food, January can hit people's pockets particularly hard. A hamper filled with cooking essentials might therefore be more appreciated than an expensive gift that serves no practical purpose.

Get creative with a hamper containing rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, spaghetti, canned goods, drinks, biscuits, cereal and other household essentials. You can even throw in some snacks and little treats to make it feel festive.

It may not be the most glamorous gift, but when your friend is trying to figure out what to cook on the first Monday of January, they will be grateful you thought of them.

Curated Christmas hampers

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3. Money – because everybody needs it

Let's not pretend we are above receiving money as a Christmas gift. Sometimes the best present is simply cash.

Your friend may have plans you know nothing about, bills to pay, something they have been saving towards or a personal need they have not mentioned. Instead of guessing and buying the wrong thing, give them money and let them decide what to do with it.

Whether it is GH¢50, GH¢100, GH¢200 or whatever you can comfortably afford, it is the thought and the practical value that count. You can package it nicely in a card or envelope to make it feel more personal.

In this economy, nobody is likely to complain about receiving money for Christmas.

Money

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4. Gadgets they have been eyeing

If your budget allows you to go a little bigger, gadgets are gifts that can genuinely make someone's everyday life better.

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Think of a phone upgrade, a laptop, a Bluetooth speaker, a music box, headphones or even an air conditioner for a friend who has been complaining about the heat in their room. You could also consider smaller gadgets such as power banks, smart watches, chargers or accessories they have been wanting to buy.

You do not necessarily have to buy the most expensive version of anything. The key is knowing what your friend needs, what they have been eyeing or what would make their daily routine easier.

Imagine gifting your friend a speaker and becoming the reason their room turns into a mini concert venue every weekend.

Get your mum some cute gadgets [Pinterest]

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5. A relaxing spa date

Your friends have spent the entire year working, hustling, dealing with stress, attending meetings, chasing deadlines and trying to keep their lives together. They deserve to rest, too.

Instead of another material gift, book them a spa session or treat them to a relaxing spa date. Depending on your budget, this could include a massage, facial, body scrub or other wellness treatments.

You could even make it a shared experience and go together. Sometimes, the best gift is getting the chance to unwind, talk about life, laugh and forget about work for a few hours.

Spa [Pinterest]

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