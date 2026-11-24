CAS to rule on Senegal vs Morocco AFCON 2025 dispute as fresh allegation emerges

CAS to rule on Senegal vs Morocco AFCON 2025 dispute as fresh allegation emerges

CAS to rule on Senegal vs Morocco AFCON 2025 dispute as fresh allegation emerges

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to deliver its final verdict on the AFCON 2025 dispute between Senegal and Morocco, as fresh reports surface regarding Moroccan concerns over an arbitrator's alleged contact with Senegal's federation chief.

The wait for a final decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) controversy is approaching its climax, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) expected to deliver its ruling on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

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However, fresh developments have added another dimension to the dispute between Senegal and Morocco, with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) reportedly raising concerns over an alleged incident involving one of the arbitrators appointed to hear the case.

The development comes as Senegal's Teranga Lions and Morocco's Atlas Lions await a decision that could determine the official winner of the tournament, months after the controversial final in which Senegal initially celebrated victory on the pitch.

The Moroccan federation is said to have formally notified CAS of an alleged incident involving German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three members of the panel appointed to examine Senegal's appeal.

According to a report by French sports outlet RMC Sport, the complaint concerns an alleged telephone conversation on Sunday between Haas and Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF).

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The Moroccan legal team reportedly considers the development significant enough to have submitted an official letter to CAS, raising concerns about the alleged contact. RMC Sport reports that Morocco has also reserved the right to pursue further legal action over the matter.

The allegation comes at a sensitive stage of the proceedings, with CAS expected to announce its decision later on Tuesday. However, the reported complaint should not be treated as an established finding of misconduct or evidence that the arbitration process has been compromised.

⚖️🏆 CAN 2025: un appel téléphonique entre le président de la Fédération sénégalaise et l'un des juges du TAS, le Maroc signale l'"incident". https://t.co/yEXeZgauxX — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 24, 2026

How the Senegal-Morocco AFCON 2025 controversy started

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Africa Cup Of Nations Final match between Senegal and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

The dispute dates back to the AFCON 2025 final played in Rabat on January 18, 2026, when Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time to lift the trophy.

The match was overshadowed by controversy late in regulation time after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review.

In protest against the decision, Senegal's players temporarily left the pitch and headed towards the dressing room following instructions from head coach Pape Thiaw. The match was interrupted for approximately 14 minutes before the players returned to continue the contest.

Morocco subsequently had an opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot, but Brahim Diaz missed his attempted Panenka.

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The match proceeded into extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal to give Senegal a 1-0 victory.

Senegal celebrated the triumph as champions, but Morocco later challenged the outcome through CAF's disciplinary and appeals processes.

CAF awards Morocco the AFCON 2025 title

AFCON Trophy

On March 17, 2026, the CAF Appeal Board overturned an earlier disciplinary decision and ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final after leaving the pitch.

Applying Article 84 of the AFCON competition regulations, the board recorded the match as a 3-0 victory for Morocco, effectively awarding the Atlas Lions the continental title.

The decision sparked a fresh legal battle, with the Senegalese Football Federation refusing to accept the outcome.

Senegal subsequently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on March 25, 2026, asking the Lausanne-based tribunal to overturn CAF's ruling and recognise the Teranga Lions as the rightful AFCON champions.

What is at stake in Tuesday's CAS verdict?

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CAS

The CAS decision will determine whether CAF's March 17 ruling awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory stands or whether Senegal's appeal succeeds.

The arbitration hearing took place behind closed doors in Lausanne, Switzerland, on October 8, 2026. The panel is chaired by French sports law expert Gérald Simon, with Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and German legal expert Ulrich Haas as members.

CAS confirmed on Monday, November 23, that its decision would be delivered on Tuesday afternoon, November 24, although it did not provide an exact announcement time.

For Senegal, the ruling represents an opportunity to overturn CAF's decision and retain the title won on the pitch. For Morocco, it is an opportunity to have the governing body's 3-0 forfeit decision upheld.

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With the reported complaint over an alleged conversation involving one of the arbitrators adding another layer to the controversy, attention will now turn to CAS and its final determination.