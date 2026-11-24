Presidency orders public-sector CEOs who have exceeded retirement limits to vacate office
The Office of the President has directed Ministers of State to ensure that chief executives of public institutions and state-owned organisations who have reached the compulsory retirement age and exhausted their permitted extensions hand over and vacate their positions.
The directive, issued in a letter dated November 23, 2026, and signed by Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, requires ministers to enforce the constitutional retirement provisions across institutions under their supervision.
This directive applies to chief executives who have attained the age of 60 and are serving without valid post-retirement contracts, those whose contracts have expired, and those who have exhausted the maximum five-year period allowed for re-engagement.
The letter states that affected executives must prepare and submit their handing-over notes to their respective boards or councils without delay.
“Accordingly, Chief Executives subject to Article 199 who have attained age 60 and are serving without a valid post-retirement contract, or whose contracts have expired or reached the five-year cumulative limit, are required to prepare and submit their handing-over notes to their respective Boards or Councils without delay and vacate office,” the directive stated.
The Presidency cited Article 199(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires public officers to retire from the public service upon attaining the age of 60, except where the Constitution provides otherwise.
However, Article 199(4) allows retired public officers to be re-engaged when the needs of the service require it.
The directive explains that where re-engagement begins at age 60, the five-year limit is reached at age 65.
READ ALSO: 'Cultural events, road upgrades and city beautification across the country' - Mahama announces ahead of Ghana’s 70th anniversary celebration
Chief executives who are approaching the end of their lawful tenure have also been instructed to complete their handover by their final day in office.
The handing-over notes are expected to provide details of ongoing programmes, outstanding decisions and commitments, as well as issues requiring immediate attention from the relevant board or council.
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom