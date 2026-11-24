Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has expressed immense joy following the Black Challenge's historic 2026 Amputee Football World Cup victory over Morocco in Mexico, noting that his GH¢100,000 donation inspired wider support across the country.

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has praised the Black Challenge for winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup, expressing happiness over the team's achievement and the support their campaign received from Ghanaians.

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The team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, November 26 at 1:00pm, following their historic triumph in Mexico.

Speaking after Ghana's 1-0 victory over Morocco in Sunday's final, Stonebwoy said he was particularly pleased that his financial contribution had encouraged other individuals and organisations to support the national team.

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“I’m very happy for the Black Challenge Team. This has not happened before, they did exceptionally well, and I’m glad my donation inspired many others to contribute. They will arrive in Ghana tomorrow, and we will celebrate their historic World Cup triumph,” he said.

Stonebwoy had earlier donated GH¢100,000 to the Black Challenge in October to support the team's preparations for the tournament.

A resurfaced video from a month ago when Stonebwoy visited the Black Challenge team, donated GH¢100,000 and boosted their morale with words of encouragement, assuring them that they were already champions ahead of the World Cup, which they have now won for the first time in history. — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) November 23, 2026

He made the donation during a visit to the team's training session at Mensah Sarbah Park on the University of Ghana campus in Accra, where he also appealed to corporate institutions, the government and other Ghanaians to support the players.

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READ ALSO: Black Challenge of Ghana win 2026 Amputee Football World Cup after beating Morocco

His contribution came as the team prepared to represent Ghana at the November 13-22 competition in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

The Black Challenge secured Ghana's first-ever Amputee Football World Cup title after defeating Morocco 1-0 in Sunday's final.

Black Challenge of Ghana win 2026 Amputee Football World Cup after beating Morocco

Captain Richard Opentil scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to hand Ghana the trophy in the first all-African final in the competition's history.

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The victory also made Ghana the second African country to win the tournament after Angola, who lifted the trophy in 2018.

Ghana's journey to the title included victories over the United States, Egypt and defending champions Türkiye, whom they defeated 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time in the semi-finals.

The achievement adds to the Black Challenge's continental successes, having won the African Amputee Cup of Nations in 2021 and 2024, as well as gold at the 2023 African Para Games.