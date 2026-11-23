Ghana’s Sports Ministry congratulates the Black Challenge after a 1-0 win over Morocco secured the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup title.

Ghana’s Ministry of Sports and Recreation has congratulated the Black Challenge after the national amputee football team made history by winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico, securing the country’s first-ever world title in the sport.

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The Black Challenge defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final on Sunday, November 22, 2026, to cap an impressive campaign and become world champions for the first time.

Richard Opentil scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute, giving Ghana the breakthrough they needed to overcome their North African opponents and lift the trophy.

The victory marked the culmination of a remarkable knockout campaign in which Ghana overcame several strong opponents on their way to the final.

The Black Challenge began their knockout-stage journey with a 3-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16 before defeating Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

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They then faced hosts Türkiye in a closely contested semi-final. The encounter ended 1-1 after extra time, forcing the two sides into a penalty shootout, where Ghana held their nerve to secure a 4-3 victory and book their place in the final.

Against Morocco, Ghana delivered another disciplined performance, with Opentil’s first-half strike proving enough to settle the contest and confirm their place in the history of amputee football.

Ghana also celebrated an individual award, with forward Mubarik Mohammed winning the tournament's Golden Boot after scoring seven goals during the competition.

The ministry hails Black Challenge's historic achievement.

In a congratulatory message issued on behalf of the government and people of Ghana, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation praised the players, technical team, and officials for their achievement, describing the victory as a moment of national pride.

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The Ministry noted that the Black Challenge had already established their dominance on the African continent, winning the continental title in 2021 and 2024, before taking their success to the global stage in Mexico.

“You conquered Africa in 2021 and again in 2024. Now you have conquered the world,” the statement said.

It added that the team's achievement had given Ghanaians at home and abroad a reason to celebrate after the players represented the Black Star with distinction on the international stage.

The Ministry also highlighted the importance of the victory for young people, especially persons with disabilities, saying the team's success could inspire more aspiring athletes to pursue opportunities in sports and represent Ghana.

“For every young Ghanaian who dreams of wearing our national colors, especially young persons with disabilities, your victory brings that dream a little closer,” the statement said.

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The Ministry called for greater opportunities for young people to participate in sports, compete at different levels, and represent the country.

It also acknowledged the contributions of Gold Fields Ghana Limited, the CEO of the EEzzy Group Foundation, the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, and corporate partners and supporters who stood behind the team throughout the campaign.

Concluding its message, the ministry described the trophy as a national achievement while recognizing the players as the team that earned the historic honor.

“To our Black Challenge, the trophy you bring home belongs to a grateful nation. The honor of winning it will always be yours,” the statement added.

The ministry ended its message with a tribute to the players and officials, declaring, "Ayekoo, world champions! Ghana is proud of you.”