Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says the GES recruitment portal will open on November 23 after technical difficulties delayed the exercise.

The GES recruitment portal is expected to open on Monday, November 23, after a technical delay.

Haruna Iddrisu said the initial November 20 launch was postponed to resolve technical challenges.

Government plans to recruit 10,000 teachers and 2,000 non-teaching personnel in 2027.

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) recruitment portal is expected to open today, Monday, November 23, 2026, after technical difficulties delayed the scheduled launch.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, announced that the recruitment exercise, which was initially expected to begin on Friday, November 20, had been postponed to allow officials to resolve challenges affecting the online platform.

Speaking on Saturday, November 21, at the launch of the Tamasco Magazine and a lecture programme, Mr Iddrisu assured prospective applicants that the technical issues were being addressed and that the portal would be accessible from Monday.

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“The process and application will start on Monday, November 23, through the portal of the Director-General of GES. We ought to have started yesterday, but we had to pull it back because there were some technical hitches,” he said.

He urged eligible candidates to take advantage of the recruitment opportunity once the platform becomes operational.

The announcement is expected to bring relief to prospective applicants who had been waiting for the recruitment exercise to begin following the initial delay.

GES cautions applicants against fake recruitment links

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The recruitment announcement comes after GES cautioned the public against fraudulent recruitment links circulating on social media.

In a notice issued on November 15, the Service said the recruitment process had not commenced at the time and warned prospective applicants against using unofficial links or submitting personal information through suspicious platforms.

Applicants are therefore advised to rely on official GES communication for updates on the recruitment exercise.

Government plans to recruit 12,000 education personnel

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The recruitment exercise forms part of the government's plans to strengthen staffing in public schools.

Mr Iddrisu had previously announced plans to recruit 10,000 additional teachers and 2,000 non-teaching personnel in 2027.