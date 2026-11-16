Gov’t approves revised allowances for pre-tertiary teachers: All you need to know

Ghana's Ministry of Finance has officially approved revised allowances for pre-tertiary teachers under GES, including up to GH¢3,100 in December 2026 and tax-exempt status on approved payments following union negotiations.

The Ministry of Finance has approved revised allowances for pre-tertiary teachers under the Ghana Education Service (GES), including payments of up to GH¢3,100 in December 2026 and an extension of the Continuous Professional Development Allowance (CPDA) to eligible non-teaching staff.

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The approval, communicated in a letter signed by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem in November 2026, follows negotiations between the government and three teacher unions: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).

The revised Conditions of Service cover the Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance and the CPDA. The Ministry has also directed that the approved allowances paid to eligible pre-tertiary teachers should not be taxed.

How much will teachers receive?

GNAT

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Under the approved schedule, all eligible teachers will receive GH¢1,100 as the annual Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance in November 2026.

The CPDA will be paid in December, with professional teachers receiving GH¢3,100 and non-professional teachers receiving GH¢2,500.

The schedule also provides for annual deductions at source of GH¢100 for licence renewal and GH¢250 for continuous professional development.

What about non-teaching staff?

TEWU Members

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The Ministry has approved the extension of the CPDA to eligible non-teaching staff who belong to the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) within GES.

The approval does not state a separate payment rate for the eligible non-teaching staff.

What is happening to the Deprived Area Allowance?

Haruna Iddrisu

The government has accepted the proposal for a Deprived Area Allowance for eligible teachers.

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However, the Ministry's approval says modalities for its implementation are still being developed, with implementation expected in January 2027.

Other non-financial proposals in the teacher unions' draft Collective Agreement submitted in July 2026 are expected to be negotiated by the first week of November 2026.

Breakdown of the approved allowances

Allowance Amount Payment timeline Eligibility Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance GH¢1,100 November 2026 All teachers CPDA GH¢3,100 December 2026 Professional teachers CPDA GH¢2,500 December 2026 Non-professional teachers Deprived Area Allowance Modalities pending January 2027 Eligible teachers CPDA extension Rate not separately stated Under approved agreement Eligible TEWU-TUC non-teaching staff

How did the agreement come about?

The approval follows negotiations between the government and the teacher unions over outstanding issues relating to conditions of service, promotion and allowances.