Gov’t approves revised allowances for pre-tertiary teachers: All you need to know
The Ministry of Finance has approved revised allowances for pre-tertiary teachers under the Ghana Education Service (GES), including payments of up to GH¢3,100 in December 2026 and an extension of the Continuous Professional Development Allowance (CPDA) to eligible non-teaching staff.
The approval, communicated in a letter signed by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem in November 2026, follows negotiations between the government and three teacher unions: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).
The revised Conditions of Service cover the Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance and the CPDA. The Ministry has also directed that the approved allowances paid to eligible pre-tertiary teachers should not be taxed.
How much will teachers receive?
Under the approved schedule, all eligible teachers will receive GH¢1,100 as the annual Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance in November 2026.
The CPDA will be paid in December, with professional teachers receiving GH¢3,100 and non-professional teachers receiving GH¢2,500.
The schedule also provides for annual deductions at source of GH¢100 for licence renewal and GH¢250 for continuous professional development.
What about non-teaching staff?
The Ministry has approved the extension of the CPDA to eligible non-teaching staff who belong to the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) within GES.
The approval does not state a separate payment rate for the eligible non-teaching staff.
What is happening to the Deprived Area Allowance?
The government has accepted the proposal for a Deprived Area Allowance for eligible teachers.
However, the Ministry's approval says modalities for its implementation are still being developed, with implementation expected in January 2027.
Other non-financial proposals in the teacher unions' draft Collective Agreement submitted in July 2026 are expected to be negotiated by the first week of November 2026.
Breakdown of the approved allowances
Allowance
Amount
Payment timeline
Eligibility
Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance
GH¢1,100
November 2026
All teachers
CPDA
GH¢3,100
December 2026
Professional teachers
CPDA
GH¢2,500
December 2026
Non-professional teachers
Deprived Area Allowance
Modalities pending
January 2027
Eligible teachers
CPDA extension
Rate not separately stated
Under approved agreement
Eligible TEWU-TUC non-teaching staff
How did the agreement come about?
The approval follows negotiations between the government and the teacher unions over outstanding issues relating to conditions of service, promotion and allowances.
The unions suspended their industrial action on October 9, 2026, after reaching an agreement with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.
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