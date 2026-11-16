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Gov’t approves revised allowances for pre-tertiary teachers: All you need to know

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 06:41 - 16 November 2026
Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu.
Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu.
Ghana's Ministry of Finance has officially approved revised allowances for pre-tertiary teachers under GES, including up to GH¢3,100 in December 2026 and tax-exempt status on approved payments following union negotiations.
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The Ministry of Finance has approved revised allowances for pre-tertiary teachers under the Ghana Education Service (GES), including payments of up to GH¢3,100 in December 2026 and an extension of the Continuous Professional Development Allowance (CPDA) to eligible non-teaching staff.

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The approval, communicated in a letter signed by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem in November 2026, follows negotiations between the government and three teacher unions: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).

The revised Conditions of Service cover the Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance and the CPDA. The Ministry has also directed that the approved allowances paid to eligible pre-tertiary teachers should not be taxed.

How much will teachers receive?

GNAT
GNAT
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Under the approved schedule, all eligible teachers will receive GH¢1,100 as the annual Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance in November 2026.

The CPDA will be paid in December, with professional teachers receiving GH¢3,100 and non-professional teachers receiving GH¢2,500.

The schedule also provides for annual deductions at source of GH¢100 for licence renewal and GH¢250 for continuous professional development.

What about non-teaching staff?

TEWU Members
TEWU Members
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The Ministry has approved the extension of the CPDA to eligible non-teaching staff who belong to the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) within GES.

The approval does not state a separate payment rate for the eligible non-teaching staff.

What is happening to the Deprived Area Allowance?

Haruna Iddrisu

The government has accepted the proposal for a Deprived Area Allowance for eligible teachers.

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However, the Ministry's approval says modalities for its implementation are still being developed, with implementation expected in January 2027.

Other non-financial proposals in the teacher unions' draft Collective Agreement submitted in July 2026 are expected to be negotiated by the first week of November 2026.

Breakdown of the approved allowances

Allowance

Amount

Payment timeline

Eligibility

Complimentary Digital Instruction Support Allowance

GH¢1,100

November 2026

All teachers

CPDA

GH¢3,100

December 2026

Professional teachers

CPDA

GH¢2,500

December 2026

Non-professional teachers

Deprived Area Allowance

Modalities pending

January 2027

Eligible teachers

CPDA extension

Rate not separately stated

Under approved agreement

Eligible TEWU-TUC non-teaching staff

How did the agreement come about?

The approval follows negotiations between the government and the teacher unions over outstanding issues relating to conditions of service, promotion and allowances.

The unions suspended their industrial action on October 9, 2026, after reaching an agreement with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

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