Pulse teams up with influencers to bring exciting games and fun to Tidal Rave 2026

Pulse Ghana brought a different kind of entertainment to Tidal Rave Festival 2026 as celebrities and social media personalities turned the Pulse Corner into one of the festival's exciting spots for fun, games and unforgettable interactions.

Bogdan EA, Naya Safowaa and Quecy joined Pulse Ghana for fun games, drawing challenges and interactive activities, bringing laughter and excitement to the festival.

Kwesi Arthur opened the night's performances, while Mr Drew, Kweku Smoke and Lasmid entertained festivalgoers with energetic sets.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star brought the beach festival at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to an energetic conclusion.

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Held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday, November 14, the beach festival attracted music lovers for a night of performances under the theme 'No Raver Left Behind', with Pulse Corner giving influencers and festivalgoers an opportunity to experience entertainment beyond the main stage.

Among the personalities who stopped by were popular influencers Bogdan EA, Naya Safowaa and Quecy, who joined Pulse Ghana for a series of entertaining activities.

The trio took on playful challenges, including drawing themselves, while also participating in interactive games that brought laughter and spontaneous moments to the activation.

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Their appearances added a lively dimension to the festival experience, with the Pulse Corner becoming a meeting point for personalities, content creation and light-hearted entertainment.

The influencers' participation reflected the spirit of the activation, which brought together music, social media culture and audience engagement in a relaxed atmosphere.

Away from the Pulse Corner, the festival's main stage delivered performances from some of Ghana's prominent music stars.

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Kwesi Arthur opened the night's performances, setting the tone for the beach festival with his appearance on stage.

Mr Drew also took his turn, entertaining the crowd with an energetic performance that added to the night's musical excitement.

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Kweku Smoke performed before midnight, with Lasmid joining him on stage for a memorable moment that drew attention from festivalgoers.

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The performances kept the crowd engaged as the festival progressed into the early hours of Sunday.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido brought Tidal Rave 2026 to a memorable close, performing well into Sunday morning.

Ahead of the festival, the singer had announced his arrival in Ghana with a post on social media declaring, "Accra we rave tonight."