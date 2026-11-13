African Miss Universe contestants at risk of missing pageant over US visa restrictions

The countdown to the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant has become increasingly stressful for some African contestants, with visa complications threatening to keep them away from the international competition in Puerto Rico.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe is still trying to secure a US visa ahead of the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, with the grand finale scheduled for 24 November.

Pamela Mubanga, a 25-year-old registered nurse, will not participate because of US travel restrictions affecting Zambia.

The Miss Universe Zambia organisation says five other African countries are experiencing similar difficulties, while South Sudan's representative has also expressed uncertainty about her participation.

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Among those affected is Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Roseanna Hall, who is still working to secure permission to travel to the US territory ahead of the grand finale on 24 November.

Hall, who is expected to represent Zimbabwe at the pageant, has been making repeated attempts to obtain a US visa but has yet to receive approval.

In a video shared on Instagram, she disclosed the difficulties surrounding her application, saying,

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We have been back and forth, trying to get my visa approved

The situation has become more urgent as contestants have already started arriving in Puerto Rico. Registration, fittings and other preliminary activities began on 8 November, leaving Hall and other affected participants with limited time to resolve their travel challenges.

Reflecting on the missed departure date, Hall said,

Officially, today is the day I was supposed to be leaving for Puerto Rico for the 75th edition of Miss Universe.

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Hall is not the only African beauty queen facing uncertainty. Zambia has withdrawn its contestant, Pamela Mubanga, from the competition following difficulties linked to US travel restrictions.

Mubanga, a 25-year-old registered nurse, won the Miss Universe Zambia crown on 8 October and was expected to compete on behalf of her country at the international event.

In a statement explaining the decision, the Miss Universe organisation in Zambia said her inability to participate was connected to government travel measures rather than personal or administrative issues.

The statement clarified,

Unlike situations where a contestant's visa is denied due to personal circumstances, documentation or organisational challenges, Mubanga's situation is linked to the United States' presidential travel restriction affecting Zambia and other African countries.

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The organisation also disclosed that five other African countries were experiencing similar difficulties, although it did not identify them.

US travel restrictions complicate preparations

The visa challenges have been linked to Presidential Proclamation 10998, which introduced partial US travel restrictions affecting nationals of 19 countries, including Zimbabwe.

The measures, which took effect on 1 January 2026, suspend the issuance of certain visas, including visitor, student, exchange and immigrant visas, to nationals of the affected countries. Restrictions also apply to other categories of non-immigrant visas.

Hall revealed that she had spent several weeks in South Africa attempting to resolve her visa situation. She also acknowledged that other African contestants were dealing with similar uncertainty.

She said;

I am not alone in this predicament. Some of my African sisters are facing the same predicament, and I know exactly what they are going through

The representative of South Sudan also appeared uncertain about her participation. Responding to Hall's Instagram video, she commented, "It is 50/50 whether we will make it, Miss Universe.

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Despite the difficulties, Hall has not given up hope of travelling to Puerto Rico. In a video shared three days earlier, she indicated that efforts to secure her visa were still ongoing.

She accompanied the post with the caption,

The fight to get Zimbabwe to Puerto Rico continues.

The 75th Miss Universe grand finale is scheduled to take place on 24 November at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, with the competition approaching, the participation of several African representatives remains uncertain.

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