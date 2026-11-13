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2027 Budget: Government plans medical tourism hub to attract foreign patients to Ghana

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:32 - 13 November 2026
Ghana's Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson via (https://web.facebook.com/atoforson2020)
Ghana's Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson via (https://web.facebook.com/atoforson2020)
The government has earmarked GH¢186 million for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts in the 2027 Budget, alongside plans to establish a medical tourism hub aimed at attracting international patients to Ghana.
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  • Government has allocated GH¢186 million to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts in the 2027 Budget to support Ghana's tourism, cultural and creative industries.

  • Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced plans to establish a Ghana Medical Tourism Hub to attract foreign patients seeking specialised healthcare services.

  • The proposed hub will bring together specialist hospitals, diagnostic centres, rehabilitation facilities, hotels, laboratories and pharmacies, with government offering tax incentives, serviced land and infrastructure to attract private investors.

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The allocation is expected to support the tourism, cultural and creative industries, which play a role in promoting Ghana's heritage, creativity and economic development.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the funding during his presentation of the 2027 Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The investment forms part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen tourism, expand economic opportunities and position Ghana as an attractive destination for international visitors.

READ MORE: Government to complete new National Theatre in Kumasi by 2030 - Ato Forson announces

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Government Plans Medical Tourism Hub to Attract Foreign Patients

As part of its tourism development agenda, the government is planning to establish a Ghana Medical Tourism Hub to provide specialised healthcare services to patients from other countries.

The initiative is expected to rely primarily on private-sector investment, with government support through targeted tax incentives, serviced land and essential infrastructure to encourage the establishment of healthcare facilities.

Dr Forson identified private-sector-led medical tourism as the third major component of the government's tourism development strategy.

READ MORE: Gov’t to invest US$10bn in 4-year New Economy programme, Ato Forson announces

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The proposed hub will bring together specialist hospitals, diagnostic centres, rehabilitation facilities, hotels, laboratories and pharmacies to provide comprehensive services for international patients.

The facilities are expected to position Ghana as a destination for people seeking specialised medical treatment in Africa and beyond.

The government believes the initiative could create opportunities for investment, support healthcare-related businesses and strengthen Ghana's appeal as a destination for medical services.

The proposed medical tourism programme complements other tourism infrastructure initiatives outlined in the 2027 Budget, as the government seeks to expand the sector beyond traditional leisure and heritage tourism.

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