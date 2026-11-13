Real Madrid sign Ghanaian midfielder Latif Issman

Real Madrid have finalized an agreement to sign 20-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Latif Issman from UD Logroñés. He is set to join Real Madrid Castilla in the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid have signed promising Ghanaian midfielder Latif Issman from Spanish side UD Logrones, with the 20-year-old expected to join the club's reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla, next summer.

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According to Spanish publication MARCA, the agreement was finalised on Thursday, November 12, 2026, making Issman Real Madrid's first signing ahead of the 2027-28 season.

The move represents a major step in the young Ghanaian's career as he prepares to continue his development at one of Europe's most prestigious football clubs.

Real Madrid had been monitoring Issman since the summer

The Spanish giants' interest in Issman is not new, as the midfielder had attracted attention from the club's recruitment team several months ago.

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Real Madrid initially explored the possibility of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu towards the end of the previous summer transfer window. However, negotiations did not produce the desired outcome, forcing the club to postpone their pursuit.

Determined not to lose out on the Ghanaian prospect, Real Madrid renewed their efforts in recent weeks and eventually reached an agreement with UD Logrones.

The negotiations were made easier by the existing relationship between the two clubs. Real Madrid and UD Logrones had previously conducted transfer business, including the move of Manex Rezola to Valdebebas last winter.

Issman is currently contracted to UD Logrones until June 30, 2027. His agreement with Real Madrid means he will complete his switch when his existing contract expires next summer.

Who is Ghanaian midfielder Latif Issman?

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Born on November 1, 2006, Latif Issman began his football development at SD Logrones before continuing his progress after joining UD Logrones at youth level.

His performances earned him a promotion to the club's senior team in July 2025, marking an important milestone in his development.

The Ghanaian midfielder gradually became an important member of the squad, earning the confidence of coach Unai Mendia.

Issman was involved in all four matches during UD Logrones' promotion play-offs, demonstrating his growing importance to the team.

Following the club's promotion to the RFEF Primera Federación, he continued to receive opportunities and has featured in 10 matches, providing one assist in the process.

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His consistent involvement at the senior level has helped attract interest from Real Madrid, who now appear convinced about his potential.