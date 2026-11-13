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Government allocates GH¢782 million to sports development

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 13 November 2026
Ghana ends 2024 Olympics with zero medals as baton lapses cost 4x100 relay team
Government allocates GH¢782 million to sports development
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has announced a GH¢782 million allocation to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation in the 2027 budget, aiming to drive sports growth and support participants across Ghana.
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The government has earmarked GH¢782 million for the Ministry of Sports and Recreation in the 2027 budget to support the growth of sports and improve opportunities for people involved in the sector.

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Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced the allocation on Thursday, November 12, 2026, while presenting the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament.

Explaining the government's commitment to the sector, Dr. Forson told Parliament:

"Mr. Speaker, we have allocated 782 million Ghana cedis to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to support the development of sports and people who participate in it."

The allocation is expected to support the development of sports across the country, with attention to both the growth of sporting activities and the people who contribute to the industry.

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The funding forms part of the government's broader investment plans for the sports sector in the 2027 financial year.

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