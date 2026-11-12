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Ghana, world’s second-largest cocoa producer, targets 100% local processing by 2030

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 19:17 - 12 November 2026
A closeup image of a busket of cocoa pods. Image source: /www.ntu.edu.sg/cas
A closeup image of a busket of cocoa pods. Image source: /www.ntu.edu.sg/cas
Ghana plans to process 100% of its cocoa domestically by 2030 and phase out raw bean exports, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced in the 2027 Budget Statement, alongside major commercial agriculture initiatives in rice, sugar, and oil palm.
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Ghana plans to process 100% of its cocoa locally by 2030 as part of efforts to expand domestic value addition and end the export of raw cocoa beans, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced.

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Presenting the 2027 Budget Statement to Parliament on Thursday, November 12, Dr Forson said the government would increase local processing capacity, with a target of processing at least 50 % of the country’s cocoa by the end of 2028.

“Ghana will process at least 50% of its cocoa locally by the end of 2028 and 100% by 2030, completing the transition towards a ban on raw cocoa exports,” he said.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

He said domestic processing would go beyond primary grinding to include the production of cocoa liquor, butter, cake and powder, as well as chocolate, cosmetics and other finished products.

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“The country that grows the bean must retain a far greater share of the industry built around it,” the finance minister told Parliament.

The cocoa target forms part of eight interventions under the government’s commercial agriculture pillar, which also includes plans to achieve self-sufficiency in rice and sugar, expand poultry production and improve fish supply.

Dr Forson said commercial rice imports would be prohibited by the end of 2030, supported by increased local production, milling, storage, quality assurance and distribution.

A farmer cuts a cocoa pod to collect the beans inside on a farm in Azaguie, Ivory Coast.Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg
A farmer cuts a cocoa pod to collect the beans inside on a farm in Azaguie, Ivory Coast.Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg

“The rice on the Ghanaian table should increasingly come from a Ghanaian field, pass through a Ghanaian mill and support Ghanaian work,” he said.

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On sugar, he said Ghana would pursue self-sufficiency by 2030 through irrigated production zones, nucleus estates, organised out growers and commercially viable mills. Import permits and quotas would be reduced as verified domestic output increased.

The government also plans to develop 100,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations across the Western, Central, Eastern, Volta and Ashanti regions. The initiative is expected to create 250,000 jobs and will be supported by a proposed US$500 million financing window.

Dr Forson further announced a US$1 billion investment towards completing the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam, which is expected to support irrigation, aquaculture and agro-processing.

The measures form part of the government's broader strategy to expand domestic production, reduce reliance on imports and create jobs through commercial agriculture.

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