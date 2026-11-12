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Togolese woman who bragged about illegally acquiring a Ghana card in viral video arrested

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:21 - 12 November 2026
NIA arrests Togolese woman in Teshie after viral Ghana Card video sparks outrage
The National Identification Authority has arrested a Togolese woman in Teshie following a viral video where she boasted about acquiring a Ghana Card before many citizens. She is currently assisting investigators from the NIA CID and Ghana Immigration Service.
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A Togolese woman has been picked up at Teshie by the National Identification Authority (NIA) for questioning following a viral video in which she claimed to have obtained a Ghana Card before many Ghanaian citizens.

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The operation was carried out by the NIA's Internal Criminal Investigations Department (CID), in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service.

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In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, the woman claims she is from Togo and alleges that officials mistakenly issued her a Ghana card despite her nationality.

Speaking in the video, she appeared to boast about obtaining the national identity card ahead of many Ghanaians.

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"My Ghana Card—I got it before many Ghanaians. I have a voting card, and I have everything. Even membership, I have," she said.

When asked how she managed to obtain the Ghana Card despite being a Togolese national, she questioned the officials who handled her registration.

"Ask the people who did the Ghana Card for me, the time I mentioned my name; didn't they know I'm not a Ghanaian?" she stated.

She further alleged that the issuance of the card was a mistake, saying, "They made a mistake [of giving her a Ghana card]."

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The woman has since been picked up at Teshie and is assisting investigators to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged issuance of the Ghana Card and determine how she obtained it.

The NIA, through its Internal Criminal Investigations Department, is working with the Ghana Immigration Service as investigations continue.

The Authority has reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity and credibility of Ghana's national identification system.

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