Achimota School becomes only senior high school in Ghana featured on cedi note

Achimota School becomes only senior high school in Ghana featured on cedi note

Achimota School becomes only senior high school in Ghana featured on cedi note

Achimota School has made history as the only senior high school in Ghana featured on a banknote. Depicted on the reverse side of the new GH¢5 note, the design highlights the legacy of educationist Dr James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey and Ghana's rich heritage.

Achimota School has become the only senior high school (SHS) in Ghana to be featured on a banknote, following the introduction of the Bank of Ghana's new Heritage Series.

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The school is depicted on the reverse side of the new GH¢5 banknote, which features the portrait of educationist Dr James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey on the front.

The Head of the Currency Management Department at the Bank of Ghana, Mr Dominic Owusu, explained that the selection of Achimota School was deliberate and followed consultations with the central bank's management and other stakeholders.

The Head of the Currency Management Department at the Bank of Ghana, Mr Dominic Owusu

Speaking during the official launch of the Heritage Series banknotes at the Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026, he said the design was intended to connect the individuals honoured on the notes with institutions and symbols associated with their contributions.

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“And because we want to have a connection between the front and the back of the notes, we look at what Kwegyir Aggrey is connected with. And you all tell me that Kwegyir Aggrey is connected with Achimota School,” he said.

Mr Owusu said the school was selected after careful consideration of its history and structure.

“It wasn't chosen by mistake. A lot of thinking went into it with the management of the Bank of Ghana, with a number of stakeholders, to make sure that we look for a mixed school and a school that has a primary and a secondary and has everyone in it,” he added.

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He further noted that the GH¢5 banknote carries an Adinkra symbol representing education, reinforcing the theme behind the denomination.

The Heritage Series is designed to reflect aspects of Ghana's history, culture, commerce, religion, education and national identity.