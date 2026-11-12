Old cedi notes remain valid as Heritage banknotes enter circulation from December 1

Existing Ghana cedi banknotes will remain legal tender and circulate alongside the new Heritage Series starting December 1, 2026. Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama assured the public there is no need to rush to exchange notes.

Existing Ghana cedi banknotes will remain legal tender and circulate alongside the newly introduced Heritage Series, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has assured the public.

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He said there would be no need for Ghanaians to rush to exchange their existing notes, as the upgraded banknotes would be introduced gradually to allow individuals and businesses to adjust without disrupting economic activities.

Speaking at the official launch of the Ghana Heritage Series Banknotes at the Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2026, Dr Asiama said the new notes would enter circulation from December 1, 2026.

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)

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He stressed that the introduction of the new series was not intended to replace the existing notes immediately.

“Permit me to emphasise that the existing series remain legal tender,” he said.

The Governor explained that while digital payments continued to transform the financial sector, physical cash remained important in maintaining the country's monetary resilience, particularly during disruptions to electronic payment systems.

“Experience around the world has shown that payment networks can be disrupted, and we've seen a number of these in recent times,” he said, citing technical failures, cyber incidents, natural disasters and deliberate attacks as possible causes.

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“Excellency, when such disruptions occur, physical cash provides a dependable means of exchange, helping households and businesses continue to transact their business without relying entirely on electronic systems.”

Ghana cedi

Dr Asiama said the Bank of Ghana was committed to advancing digital innovation while ensuring that physical cash remained accessible and dependable.

He also highlighted the central bank's development of the Enterprise Currency Operations Management Software (ECOMS), an in-house system designed to improve coordination, operational efficiency and currency management.

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According to him, the innovation had attracted interest from several sister central banks seeking to learn from the Bank of Ghana's experience.

The Governor further announced plans to establish new cash centres at the Bank's regional offices in Tamale to bring currency services closer to the public. He also introduced the Cedi app, which is intended to help users learn about the Heritage Series and assist people with visual impairments.