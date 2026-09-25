103 years of Ghanaian cinema: 10 landmark films, why they mattered and where to watch

From colonial-era productions to films that travelled across African festivals and helped define Ghanaian storytelling, the country's cinematic history stretches back more than a century.

Ghana is marking 103 years of cinema in 2026, with the country's film history evolving from colonial-era productions and the Gold Coast Film Unit to Ghanaian feature films, video movies and contemporary cinema.

The feature highlights 10 landmark films, including The Boy Kumasenu, Love Brewed in the African Pot, Kukurantumi: The Road to Accra, His Majesty's Sergeant, Heritage Africa, Diabolo and No Time to Die, focusing on their historical and cultural significance rather than ranking them.

The restoration of His Majesty's Sergeant has renewed attention on Ghana's film preservation efforts. The 1984 film was reportedly lost for more than 25 years before being restored and screened in London in September 2026.

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In 2026, Ghana is marking 103 years of cinema, dating the beginning of cinema's presence in the Gold Coast to 1923. That history includes imported films and colonial productions, the development of the Gold Coast Film Unit, the rise of Ghanaian feature filmmaking and the emergence of a vibrant home-video and contemporary film culture.

But the story is not simply about how many films Ghana has produced. It is also about the filmmakers who used cinema to document changing social realities, question colonial influence, explore Ghanaian identity and, in later decades, create stories that travelled beyond the country.

The recent restoration and London screening of His Majesty's Sergeant has also renewed conversations about preserving Ghana's cinematic heritage. The 1984 film, directed by the late Ato Kwamina Yanney Snr, was reportedly lost for more than 25 years before being restored by his son, Ato Yanney Jnr. It was screened at Genesis Cinema in London on 19 September 2026 as part of events marking 103 years of Ghanaian cinema.

Rather than ranking the country's films, here are 10 landmark works that represent different turning points in Ghana's cinematic journey.

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1. The Boy Kumasenu — 1952

Director: Sean Graham

Why it matters: Early Ghanaian feature filmmaking

The Boy Kumasenu occupies an important place in Ghana's film history as the first feature film produced by the Gold Coast Film Unit.

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Shot in Accra, Kedze and Keta between 1950 and 1951, the film follows Kumasenu, a young boy who leaves his fishing village for Accra after hearing exaggerated stories about life in the city.

The production brought together a predominantly African cast and addressed themes of migration, urban life and social change at a time when the Gold Coast was still under British colonial rule.

The film went beyond Ghana, receiving a diploma at the Venice Film Festival and screening at festivals including Edinburgh and Berlin. It was also nominated for a BAFTA award in 1953.

Where to watch: A complete version is available on YouTube through the Black Star International Film Festival's channel.

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2. I Told You So — 1970

Director: Egbert Adjesu

Why it matters: Satire and post-independence Ghanaian storytelling

Released in 1970, 'I Told You So' used comedy and satire to examine family expectations, marriage, wealth and social behaviour in Ghana.

The film centres on a young woman who chooses to marry a wealthy man despite her father's objections, only to discover that the man is an armed robber.

Its title became closely associated with one of Ghanaian cinema's most recognisable lines, while the film itself demonstrated how local filmmakers could use humour to comment on contemporary society.

Where to watch: A version has circulated online, but viewers should verify that the upload is authorised before watching.

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3. Love Brewed in the African Pot — 1980

Director: Kwaw Ansah

Why it matters: Private Ghanaian filmmaking and international recognition

Kwaw Ansah's Love Brewed in the African Pot marked another major step in Ghanaian feature filmmaking.

The 1980 drama follows Aba Appiah and Joe Quansah, whose relationship crosses class and family expectations in colonial Ghana. Beneath the romance, the film explores tensions between tradition, social class and changing ideas of identity.

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The film gained international recognition, winning the Oumarou Ganda Prize at FESPACO, making it the first film from an Anglophone country to receive that award. It also received the UNESCO Film Award and a Jury's Special Silver Peacock at the International Film Festival of India.

Where to watch: The film has been made available through the African Film Festival's Cinema Awujo platform during festival screenings. Availability is subject to the platform's current programme.

4. Kukurantumi: The Road to Accra — 1983

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Director: King Ampaw

Why it matters: Rural Ghana, migration and social change

King Ampaw's Kukurantumi: The Road to Accra turned the journey between a rural community and Ghana's capital into a story about family, ambition, economic pressure and changing social values.

The film follows Addey, a lorry driver whose financial difficulties affect his family and his daughter's future. Her decision to leave for Accra with the man she loves sets the story in motion.

The film went on to receive the Film Critics Award at FESPACO, adding to King Ampaw's international reputation.

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Where to watch: The film is currently listed on Kanopy in some territories, while AfricanFilm.com also lists an authorised version and links to a YouTube upload. Availability may vary by country.

5. His Majesty's Sergeant — 1984

Director: Ato Kwamina Yanney Snr

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Why it matters: Preservation and the rediscovery of Ghana's film heritage

Few recent developments have brought Ghana's film-preservation challenges into sharper focus than the restoration of His Majesty's Sergeant.

The 1984 film tells the story of young Gold Coast soldiers recruited into the British Army during the Second World War and sent to Burma.

The film was reportedly lost for more than 25 years before being restored by Ato Yanney Jnr, son of the late director. The restored version was screened at Genesis Cinema in Bethnal Green, London, on 19 September 2026 as part of celebrations marking Dr Kwame Nkrumah's birthday and 103 years of Ghanaian cinema.

The restoration is significant beyond the film itself. Ghana's National Film Authority has acknowledged the need to preserve the country's film heritage and has discussed plans for a dedicated archival platform to safeguard films for future generations.

Where to watch: The film's recent availability has been through special screenings, including the September 2026 London restoration screening. A permanent public streaming option was not verified at the time of publication.

6. Heritage Africa — 1989

Director: Kwaw Ansah

Why it matters: Ghanaian cinema on the international festival stage

Heritage Africa is one of the defining films in Ghana's cinematic history.

The story follows Kwesi Atta Bosomefi, a colonial-era African civil servant who embraces British culture and identity, eventually becoming known as Quincy Arthur Bosomfield.

Through his transformation, the film examines colonial education, identity and the psychological effects of colonial rule.

Its international impact was significant: Heritage Africa won the Grand Prix at FESPACO in 1989, becoming the first film from Anglophone Africa to receive the festival's top prize.

Where to watch: Festival and institutional screenings remain the most reliably documented legal access route; availability can vary by territory.

7. Diabolo — 1992

Director: Bob Smith Jnr

Why it matters: The rise of Ghana's popular video-film era

By the 1990s, Ghanaian filmmaking was entering a different phase, with locally produced video films becoming increasingly popular.

Diabolo, released in 1992, became one of the films associated with that transition. Bob Smith Jnr played the title character, a man with the supernatural ability to transform into a serpent.

The film drew heavily on supernatural themes and has subsequently been studied in relation to the influence of Pentecostal Christianity on Ghanaian popular cinema.

Its cultural impact also helped cement Bob Smith Jnr's association with the iconic “Diabolo Man” character.

Where to watch: Versions of the film circulate online, but viewers should confirm that any upload is authorised before streaming.

8. No Time to Die — 2006

Director: King Ampaw

Why it matters: Ghanaian stories reaching international audiences

King Ampaw returned to feature filmmaking with No Time to Die, a romantic comedy centred on a hearse driver whose profession becomes an obstacle in his search for love.

The film uses Ghana's funeral culture as part of its story while exploring romance, family expectations and changing social traditions.

The Ghana-Germany co-production was 95 minutes long and was later screened at international festivals, including the African Diaspora Film Festival in New York.

Where to watch:No Time to Die* is currently listed on Kanopy in some territories. Availability depends on location and library access.

9. I Sing of a Well — 2009

Director: Leila Djansi

Why it matters: A new generation of Ghanaian filmmakers

By the late 2000s, a new generation of Ghanaian filmmakers was using cinema to tackle historical and social subjects with contemporary production techniques.

Leila Djansi's I Sing of a Well is set in pre-colonial West Africa and explores slavery, resistance and the abuse of power.

The film became part of a new wave of Ghanaian productions seeking international audiences while maintaining strong connections to African history and identity.

It also demonstrated the growing ambition of Ghanaian filmmakers to produce films aimed at both local and international audiences.

Where to watch: Current legal streaming availability varies by territory and was not consistently verifiable at the time of publication.

10. The Road Ahead: Ghana's cinema heritage in the digital era

Rather than ending Ghana's 103-year journey with another nostalgia title, the final turning point is the industry's ongoing attempt to preserve and redistribute its existing catalogue.

The National Film Authority says Ghana has a significant film heritage and has been working towards mechanisms for preserving and making the country's films accessible to future generations.

That challenge matters because many films that shaped Ghanaian popular culture are difficult to access legally today. The restoration of His Majesty's Sergeant demonstrates what can happen when older productions are recovered, repaired and presented to new audiences.

It also raises a broader question for Ghanaian cinema: how many other films from the country's first century of filmmaking are sitting in private collections, deteriorating archives or incomplete copies, waiting to be rediscovered?

From the Gold Coast to a new generation

Ghanaian cinema's history cannot be reduced to a list of old films. It is a record of how the country's filmmakers have responded to colonialism, independence, family, religion, migration, class, tradition and modernity.

From The Boy Kumasenu to Love Brewed in the African Pot, Heritage Africa, Diabolo and No Time to Die, each film represents a different moment in that evolution.