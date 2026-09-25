Lionel Messi farewell match tickets sell out within two hours

Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, United States. East Rutherford New York New Jersey Stadium NJ United States

Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, United States. East Rutherford New York New Jersey Stadium NJ United States

Lionel Messi is set for an emotional Argentina farewell after tickets for the October 6 clash against Benin sold out in less than two hours.

Argentina are preparing to give Lionel Messi a memorable farewell after tickets for his expected final appearance for the national team against Benin sold out in less than two hours.

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The huge demand for the October 6 friendly has underlined the significance of Messi’s international farewell, with supporters rushing to secure tickets for the clash at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Around 80,000 tickets were made available for the match, but the demand was reportedly far greater than the stadium’s capacity, highlighting the enormous popularity of the Argentina captain.

Messi set for Argentina farewell

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Messi announced his decision to step away from international football in late August after an extraordinary 21-year career with Argentina.

However, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni included the veteran forward in his squad for the upcoming friendly against Benin, giving the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner the opportunity to receive an official farewell in front of his home supporters.

Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia has confirmed that Messi accepted the invitation.

Members of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad and their families have also been invited to attend what Tapia described as a special final occasion for one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Messi’s remarkable Argentina record

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Messi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy at the international level.

He holds Argentina’s records for both appearances and goals, with 207 caps and 125 goals for the national team.

His international career includes the biggest prize in football, having captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022.

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He also helped La Albiceleste win two Copa América titles, further cementing his status as one of the most successful players in the country’s history.

Messi previously featured in the 2014 World Cup final and was also part of Argentina’s campaign at the 2026 World Cup.

The Benin match will be Argentina’s third friendly during the current international window.

Before the highly anticipated farewell, the world champions are scheduled to face Bolivia in Córdoba on September 30 before taking on Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires on October 3.

The October 6 meeting with Benin will then provide the stage for Messi’s expected final appearance in an Argentina shirt.