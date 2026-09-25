Carlos Queiroz ranks as Ghana’s worst coach in the last 10 years according to win percentage

Carlos Queiroz now has the lowest win rate among the coaches who have managed Ghana over the last 10 years, after the Black Stars' 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

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Black Stars Head Coach Carlos Queiroz

The defeat in Bouaké on September 24, 2026 was Queiroz's sixth match in charge of Ghana across his two spells in 2026. His record now stands at one win, two draws and three defeats, giving him a 16.7% win rate.

The Portuguese coach was first appointed in April 2026, taking charge less than two months before the FIFA World Cup. He guided Ghana to a 1-0 win over Panama, a 0-0 draw against England and a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the group stage before the Black Stars lost 1-0 to Colombia in the Round of 32.

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Carlos resigned after the World Cup following a three-month spell in charge.

Queiroz was, however, brought back by the GFA on September 2, 2026, just two months after leaving the position. His second spell began with the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, but it started with a 2-0 defeat against Côte d’Ivoire.

Chris Hughton previously held the lowest win rate over the past 10 years finishing his 13-match spell with four wins, five draws and four defeats, a 30.8% win rate.

Carlos Queiroz’s latest result with the Black Stars puts him below every other coach over the past 10 years.

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