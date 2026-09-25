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Carlos Queiroz ranks as Ghana’s worst coach in the last 10 years according to win percentage

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:21 - 25 September 2026
Otto Addo, Carlos Queiroz, Kwesi Appiah and Chris Hughton (in order from left to right)
Otto Addo, Carlos Queiroz, Kwesi Appiah and Chris Hughton
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Carlos Queiroz now has the lowest win rate among the coaches who have managed Ghana over the last 10 years, after the Black Stars' 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

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Black Stars Head Coach Carlos Queiroz
Black Stars Head Coach Carlos Queiroz

READ ALSO: 'Why don’t we have VAR in AFCON competitions?' - Carlos Queiroz questions CAF after Black Stars defeat to Côte d’Ivoire

The defeat in Bouaké on September 24, 2026 was Queiroz's sixth match in charge of Ghana across his two spells in 2026. His record now stands at one win, two draws and three defeats, giving him a 16.7% win rate. 

The Portuguese coach was first appointed in April 2026, taking charge less than two months before the FIFA World Cup. He guided Ghana to a 1-0 win over Panama, a 0-0 draw against England and a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the group stage before the Black Stars lost 1-0 to Colombia in the Round of 32.

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Carlos resigned after the World Cup following a three-month spell in charge.

Queiroz was, however, brought back by the GFA on September 2, 2026, just two months after leaving the position. His second spell began with the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, but it started with a 2-0 defeat against Côte d’Ivoire.

READ ALSO: Black Stars Player Ratings vs Cote D'Ivoire: Ati-Zigi 4/10, Kwasi Sibo 4, Ernest Nuamah 6

Chris Hughton previously held the lowest win rate over the past 10 years finishing his 13-match spell with four wins, five draws and four defeats, a 30.8% win rate.

Carlos Queiroz’s latest result with the Black Stars puts him below every other coach over the past 10 years.

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READ ALSO; 2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Cote d’Ivoire hand Black Stars of Ghana defeat in Group C opener

Coach

Period covered in comparison

Matches

Wins

Draws

Losses

Win rate

Avram Grant

Sept 25, 2016 – Feb 5, 2017

9

3

2

4

33.3%

James Kwesi Appiah

Apr 2017 – Jan 2020

20

9

6

5

45.0%

Charles Akonnor

Jan 2020 – Sept 2021

10

4

2

4

40.0%

Milovan Rajevac

Sept 2021 – Feb 2022

8

3

2

3

37.5%

Chris Hughton

Mar 2023 – Jan 2024

13

4

5

4

30.8%

Otto Addo

Feb 2022- Mar 2026

34

12

9

13

35%

Carlos Queiroz

Apr 2026 – Sept 2026

6

1

2

3

16.7%

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