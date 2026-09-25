Roch Electronics and Plb Marco Inaugurate Two Showrooms in Accra

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ROCH Electronics and PLB Marco have officially inaugurated two dedicated showrooms in Accra's North Industrial Area: an Exclusive Premium Showroom for ROCH appliances and a separate showroom for PLB Marco construction solutions.

Operating under its “Live Smarter” promise, the ROCH Exclusive Premium Showroom combines contemporary design, smart technology and personalised customer service, allowing customers to experience ROCH products first-hand before making their purchase decisions.

The ROCH showroom features a wide range of appliances, including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, chest and display freezers, water dispensers, blenders, kettles, microwaves and irons.

Designed as an immersive brand destination, the ROCH showroom allows customers to explore products, compare features, understand functionality and receive guidance from trained representatives.

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Speaking at the opening, Vinod Makwana, Director and Board Member of ROCH Electronics, said the ROCH showroom reflects the company's long-term commitment to Ghana and to a stronger customer experience.

“ROCH has grown in Ghana by listening to consumers and supporting them with products that fit everyday life. This dedicated showroom brings that commitment together in one place, allowing customers to experience our appliances, understand their features and purchase with greater confidence.”

The ROCH showroom also reflects the brand's approach to what premium means. Beyond aesthetics, ROCH defines the premium experience through contemporary design, thoughtful technology, dependable performance, attentive service and access to after-sales support.

Amit Mahajan, Chief Marketing Officer, ROCH Electronics Ghana, said the two dedicated showrooms make the ROCH and PLB Marco experiences more tangible and accessible to customers.

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“Today's inauguration of two dedicated showrooms makes each brand experience more personal and tangible. Customers can explore ROCH appliances or PLB Marco construction solutions, receive informed guidance and choose products with dependable local support here in Ghana.”

Customer care remains an important part of the ROCH proposition, with products supported by applicable manufacturer warranties and local after-sales service in Ghana. Warranty coverage and terms vary according to product and model, with customers encouraged to confirm the applicable terms at the point of purchase.

ROCH currently serves consumers across 32 African countries and continues to expand its presence in Ghana through its retail network, products and local customer support. In addition to the new Exclusive Premium Showroom, ROCH products remain available through Ezone showrooms and authorised dealers nationwide.

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Reflecting its “Building Futures” promise, the separate PLB Marco showroom presents construction solutions for homeowners, contractors, architects, developers and trade professionals.

The PLB Marco showroom brings together Marco construction products and established brands including Dr. Fixit, Asian Paints and Jaquar. The portfolio covers waterproofing, paints and decorative finishes, bathroom and sanitary solutions, and other requirements for residential and commercial projects.

Customers visiting the PLB Marco showroom can view products, discuss project requirements and receive guidance from trained representatives. Together, the two showrooms serve families furnishing or upgrading their homes, individual appliance buyers, business owners, contractors, architects, developers, property professionals and trade partners.

The inauguration of the two showrooms marks another step in the growth of ROCH Electronics and PLB Marco in Ghana, bringing dependable home technology and practical construction solutions closer to customers.

Customers can visit the ROCH Electronics Exclusive Premium Showroom and the separate PLB Marco showroom in North Industrial Area, Accra, to explore the respective product ranges and receive guidance from the showroom teams.