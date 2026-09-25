Full list: 11 African countries under US Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory in 2026

The United States has issued its highest travel warning for several African countries, advising American citizens against travelling to destinations where risks linked to conflict, terrorism, crime, kidnapping and other security threats are considered severe.

The US State Department has placed 11 African countries under its highest Level 4: “Do Not Travel” advisory, citing risks including terrorism, kidnapping, crime, unrest and health threats.

The countries are Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

Level 4 is the most serious of the US travel advisory categories and can also reflect situations where American authorities have limited or no ability to provide emergency consular assistance, as is currently the case in Sudan

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The US State Department’s Level 4: Do Not Travel is the most serious of its four travel advisory categories. The designation is used when the department determines that conditions present significant risks to American travellers and, in some cases, that the US government may have limited or no ability to provide emergency assistance.

African countries on Level 4

As of September 2026, the US State Department's travel advisory database lists the following African countries at Level 4:

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1. Burkina Faso

2. Central African Republic

3. Chad

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

5. Libya

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6. Mali

7. Niger

8. Somalia

9. South Sudan

10. Sudan

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11. Uganda

The countries span West and Central Africa, the Sahel, North Africa and the Horn of Africa.

The reasons for the warnings vary by country. Burkina Faso, for example, is under a Level 4 advisory because of crime, kidnapping, terrorism and health risks, while Chad's warning cites crime, terrorism, unrest, inadequate health infrastructure, kidnapping and landmines.

The Central African Republic is also listed at Level 4 because of unrest, crime, kidnapping, landmines, health risks and terrorism.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the State Department cites health, crime, unrest, terrorism and kidnapping among the reasons for its Level 4 warning. The advisory was last updated on 17 September 2026.

Libya, meanwhile, carries a Level 4 warning because of crime, terrorism, health concerns, unrest, kidnapping and landmines, with the US government noting that there is currently no US embassy in the country and that it cannot provide emergency services to American citizens there.

What does Level 4 mean?

The US travel advisory system has four levels:

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Level 1 – Exercise normal precautions

Level 2 – Exercise increased caution

Level 3 – Reconsider travel

Level 4 – Do not travel

Level 4 is the highest warning issued by the State Department.

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The classification does not mean that every part of a country necessarily faces the same level of risk. Rather, it reflects the US government's assessment of the overall conditions and risks relevant to American travellers.

For example, the US warning for Niger says the government cannot provide routine or emergency services to American citizens outside Niamey because of security risks.

In Somalia, the US Embassy is currently unable to provide consular services, with the US Embassy in Nairobi handling consular needs for Americans in Somalia. The State Department cites terrorism, kidnapping, crime, unrest, health risks and other threats.

Why travellers should check the advisory before travelling

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Travel advisories can change as security conditions develop, meaning a country's classification is not necessarily permanent.

Sudan, for instance, remains at Level 4 because of unrest, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, landmines and health threats. The US Embassy in Khartoum suspended operations in April 2023 following the outbreak of armed conflict, and the US government says it cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to Americans in Sudan.

Uganda was also moved to Level 4 in May 2026, with the State Department citing health, crime, terrorism and unrest.

American citizens, including those with dual nationality, are therefore encouraged to check the latest country-specific advisory before making travel arrangements.