Full list of dangerous locations ride-hailing drivers should avoid at night in Teshie and Accra
Some ride-hailing drivers reportedly avoid late-night trips to parts of Teshie and Nungua, citing concerns including robbery, phone snatching, assaults and car theft.
Locations reportedly mentioned around Teshie-Nungua include Teshie Malik, Teshie Agblezaa, Teshie Market, Teshie Mobil, the LEKMA Hospital area, Greda Estate and Nungua Barrier.
ASIRT's Ghana Road Safety Review identifies Teshie-Nungua Road, Graphic Road, George Walker Bush Highway, Accra Mall Roundabout, Awudome Cemetery Road, Pokuase-Amasaman Road, Labadi, Kokrobite and GIMPA Road among Accra locations where attacks on vehicles have regularly occurred.
Kyere reportedly travelled to Teshie for a business transaction before communication with him was lost. His family later confirmed that he had been found dead, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continue.
The incident has since brought renewed attention to reports that some Uber, Bolt and Yango drivers are reluctant to accept trips to certain parts of Teshie-Nungua at night.
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Why some drivers reportedly avoid night trips
According to accounts discussed by Ghanaian journalist Mac-Jordan Degadjor, some drivers reportedly cancel requests after seeing Teshie or Nungua listed as the destination, particularly during late-night hours.
The concerns reportedly include phone snatching, assaults, car theft and drivers being directed to quiet or unfamiliar locations.
Some drivers are also said to stop accepting trips after about 8pm, particularly when a journey involves an unfamiliar neighbourhood.
An infographic accompanying the discussion identified several locations reportedly associated with previous incidents or safety concerns.
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Locations reportedly mentioned around Teshie-Nungua
The locations identified in the report include:
1. Teshie Malik
2. Teshie Agblezaa
3. Teshie Market
4. Teshie Mobil
5. LEKMA Hospital area
6. Greda Estate
7. Nungua Barrier
These locations have not been established by the Ghana Police Service as an official list of dangerous areas. The claims reflect reported incidents and accounts attributed to some drivers rather than an official police crime ranking.
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Other Accra locations flagged in safety reports
Concerns about night-time travel are not limited to Teshie and Nungua.
The Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), in its 2024 Road Safety Review: Ghana, states that attacks on vehicles regularly occur in several parts of Accra. The locations it identifies include:
8. Teshie-Nungua Road
9. Graphic Road
10. George Walker Bush Highway
11. Accra Mall Roundabout
12. Awudome Cemetery Road
13. Pokuase-Amasaman Road
14. Labadi beach area
15. Kokrobite beach area
16. GIMPA Road and surrounding areas
ASIRT also warns that night travel in Ghana is hazardous and says road lighting can be inadequate or non-existent. Its report advises motorists to keep vehicle windows up and doors locked because attacks on vehicles, including taxis, have been reported.
The UK government's current Ghana travel advice similarly says local police have highlighted risks to vehicles on the same Accra roads, including Teshie-Nungua Road, Graphic Road, George Walker Bush Highway, Accra Mall Roundabout, Awudome Cemetery Road, Pokuase-Amasaman Road, Labadi beach, GIMPA Road and Kokrobite beach. It also advises people to avoid travelling alone in taxis after dark.
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What research says about ride-hailing drivers
There is also academic evidence that safety concerns affect how some ride-hailing drivers operate in Ghana.
A study published in Discover Global Society in May 2026 examined the experiences of 23 female ride-hailing drivers in Accra and Kumasi. Researchers found that participants faced physical safety concerns and used coping strategies including selective route planning and restricting their working hours.
The study found that some drivers avoided unfamiliar areas and adjusted when they worked because of safety concerns. However, it did not establish a national list of dangerous neighbourhoods or specifically identify Teshie as unsafe. The researchers also stressed that the study was qualitative and designed to provide detailed experiences rather than statistical generalisation.
Teshie-Nungua is not entirely unsafe
The reports should not be interpreted to mean that every part of Teshie or Nungua is unsafe.
Teshie-Nungua is a large and busy part of Accra where thousands of residents, businesses and commuters operate every day.
Rather, the concerns highlight the risks some drivers and motorists may face when travelling through unfamiliar, poorly lit or isolated locations, particularly at night.
The available evidence therefore supports heightened caution, rather than a blanket claim that every location mentioned is dangerous.
For ride-hailing drivers, practical precautions include checking the destination before accepting a late-night trip, sharing trip details with a trusted contact, keeping vehicle doors locked, avoiding unnecessary stops in isolated areas and using extra caution on poorly lit roads.
The renewed discussion has also intensified calls for better street lighting, increased police visibility and stronger safety measures for ride-hailing drivers operating after dark.
#Trending 🇬🇭: The murder of phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere has put Teshie/Nungua back in the spotlights.— MacJordan 👨🏾💻🇨🇦🇬🇭 (@MacJordaN) September 24, 2026
But for Yango, Uber and Bolt drivers, the fear is not new. Years of robberies, assaults and car-snatching have made parts of Teshie–Nungua a destination many drivers simply… pic.twitter.com/jA8PYkILZD