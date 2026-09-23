P-Square Trial: Peter admits to receiving over $800,000 in P-Square royalties

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that he received more than $800,000 in royalties from France-based music rights organisation SACEM for songs recorded by P-Square.

Peter Okoye told a Lagos court he received more than $800,000 in SACEM royalties for songs recorded by P-Square, maintaining that the money belonged to him and his twin brother, Paul.

Peter denied that Jude Okoye was entitled to the royalties, saying Jude was not a member of P-Square. He also testified that he and Paul wrote, composed and produced the group’s songs, while Jude directed some music videos.

Jude and Northside Music Limited are facing a seven-count EFCC charge over alleged fraud involving N1.3 billion and $1 million. Jude has pleaded not guilty. The case was adjourned to December 8 and 9, 2026.

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Peter made the disclosure while giving virtual testimony before Justice Alexander Owoeye. He was being cross-examined by Clement Onwuewunor, SAN, counsel for his brother, Jude Okoye.

SACEM collects and distributes royalties to songwriters, composers and music publishers.

Jude and his company, Northside Music Limited, are facing a seven-count charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud involving N1.3 billion and $1 million. Jude has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the proceedings, Peter was asked about his earlier claim that Jude took more than three months to provide P-Square’s royalty records after he requested them in 2022.

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Peter maintained that he had sought the documents earlier that year. However, when asked to produce a text message, email or other evidence showing that he made the request before October 16, he admitted he could not.

He told the court;

No. I don’t have any and I can’t recall

Peter confirmed that he eventually received the royalty statement from Jude. He said it covered payments from 2016 to 2022, including royalties associated with Lex Records.

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He explained that he had requested the records because some people were interested in purchasing P-Square’s music catalogue.

Peter also confirmed that Jude sent him the account details in 2022 and that the EFCC was aware the documents had been forwarded to him.

The singer rejected Jude’s claim to a share of the SACEM royalties, maintaining that the money belonged to him and his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

Asked about the SACEM agreement, which was signed by Jude rather than Peter or Paul, he said it had been signed by “the team” but insisted Jude was not part of that team.

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Peter confirmed that the 10 songs which generated the SACEM royalties were recorded by P-Square.

He said he had previously given Jude 25 per cent of his SACEM earnings, but denied that his brother later demanded quarterly payments after the royalties were reconciled in 2022.

When questioned about receiving approximately $800,000 from SACEM between 2016 and 2026, Peter confirmed that he had received the money. He maintained, however, that the funds belonged to the artists and that Jude had not received any of the payments.

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Asked whether he had informed Jude about the money, Peter replied: “No, the money was for the artists.”

The court also heard testimony about Jude’s role as the group’s manager and his relationship with the brothers.

Peter said he and Jude did not have an employment agreement, explaining that their business dealings were conducted through Northside Entertainment Limited.

When asked whether Jude was a member of P-Square, Peter stated: “Jude is not part of P-Square.”

He maintained that he and Paul wrote, composed and produced all the group’s songs, while acknowledging that Jude directed some of their music videos.

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