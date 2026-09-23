'Something must be very wrong up there' – D-Black questions Black Stars withdrawals

Ghanaian musician D-Black has expressed concern following reports that Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams have withdrawn from the Black Stars squad ahead of the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

D-Black has questioned the circumstances surrounding the reported withdrawals of Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, suggesting there may be an issue within the GFA.

Semenyo has reportedly asked to be excused from the squad, while Mohammed Kudus is also expected to miss the matches due to an ankle injury.

Ghana will face Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 and The Gambia on September 29, before playing Morocco in a friendly on October 4, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on X on September 22, 2026, the rapper questioned the circumstances surrounding the players’ withdrawals, suggesting that there could be an underlying problem within the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Reacting to the news, D-Black wrote:

Inaki Williams, now Semenyo, withdrawing from playing for Black Stars for AFCON... Something must be very wrong up there

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reported withdrawals present a challenge for head coach Carlos Queiroz, who is also set to be without Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus. Kudus has reportedly withdrawn from the squad because of an ankle injury.

According to multiple reports, Semenyo has asked the technical team to excuse him from the squad for the September/October international break.

The news comes shortly after the Manchester City attacker scored twice in his side’s 5-3 Premier League victory over Sunderland, a result that reportedly moved City to the top of the league table.

Ghana are scheduled to face Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on September 24, before taking on The Gambia in Accra on September 29, 2026.

READ MORE: Top 20 dancehall artists in the World right now

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Black Stars will then conclude the international break with a friendly against Morocco on October 4.

The team will be aiming to secure positive results in their two AFCON qualifying matches and strengthen their position in the race for a place at the tournament, avoiding the uncertainty of a late qualification push.