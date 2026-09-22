Ghanaians to pay more for public transport as fares rise by 8% from Sept 26

Ghanaians will pay more for public transport from Saturday, September 26, 2026, after transport operators and the government agreed to an 8% increase in fares nationwide.

Ghanaians will pay 8% more for public transport from September 26.

The increase follows weeks of negotiations between government and transport unions.

Higher fares will raise daily commuting costs for passengers nationwide.

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The adjustment will affect commuters who rely on trotros, shared taxis and other commercial public transport services, increasing the cost of daily journeys for workers, students and other passengers.

The agreement follows weeks of discussions between the Ministry of Transport, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) over rising operating costs.

GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah

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The GPRTU had initially called for a much higher adjustment, with the union seeking at least a 25% increase. However, it eventually accepted the 8% review after government gave assurances that further reductions in fuel prices were being pursued.

Speaking to Channel One Deputy Industrial and Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said the union considered the potential impact of higher fares on commuters before accepting the agreement.

He said transport operators were struggling with rising costs but agreed to the lower increase based on the expected reduction in fuel prices.

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“We agreed to the 8% because of the expected reduction in fuel prices in the next pricing window,” he said.

Mr Amoah warned that the GPRTU would return to the Ministry of Transport if the expected reduction in fuel prices does not happen.

“It’s a promise given to us and if it fails, we will still go back to the ministry to let them know that the promise given to us has not been fulfilled. Then we will see what will help our operations,” he said.

For commuters, the increase means higher transport expenses, particularly for those who make multiple journeys each day. The adjustment could also add pressure to household budgets as passengers spend more on transportation.

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A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com

Meanwhile, the latest decision follows an initial engagement on September 8, when transport unions presented proposals for higher fares.

Government subsequently outlined measures, including a GH¢2 per litre intervention on diesel, to help reduce the pressure on transport operators and commuters.